RUGBY

Rugby World Cup (to Oct 31)

Pumas captain Creevy still dreams of ultimate triumph

Argentina captain Agustin Creevy says defeat against defending champions New Zealand has not dented his dream of reaching the heights at the Rugby World Cup.

Australia v Fiji

Australia coach Cheika on Fiji opener

Australia coach Michael Cheika has opted for twin openside flankers in David Pocock and Michael Hooper for their Rugby World Cup Pool A opener against Fiji at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.

France v Romania

French look to get over loss of injured wing Huget

France, saddened by an injury that has put wing Yoann Huget out of the World Cup, will be looking for a second successive win against Romania at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Fofana starts as France ring changes for Romania game

Wesley Fofana is back from injury as France coach Philippe Saint-Andre rests almost all of the team from Les Bleus' opening game for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Romania.

England not expecting Wales to be weakened by injuries

Wales will not be seriously weakened by their raft of injury problems ahead of the pivotal Rugby World Cup Pool A game against England, the hosts' scrumhalf Richard Wigglesworth said on Monday

We will also monitor news from across the tournament and file stories throughout. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/, expect througout)

SOCCER

Real keeper Navas seeks to extend clean sheets record

A few weeks ago Real Madrid's Keylor Navas seemed about to leave but now has a club record five clean sheets since the start of the season which he will aim to extend against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Wednesday.

English League Cup preview

Spurs face Arsenal, Villa meet Birmingham in Cup derbies

Just over a week ago Arsenal's season was gaining momentum while their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur were still looking for their first win but they meet in the League Cup on Wednesday with that scenario completely turned on its head

We will also bring further news from the League Cup pre-match news conferences. Expect throughout

French sports secretary calls for tougher security measures

French Sports Secretary of State Thierry Braillard called on for tougher security measures in French stadia after crowd trouble interrupted a Ligue 1 game at Marseille's Stade Velodrome on Sunday

GOLF

Day wins BMW, becomes world number one

Jason Day claimed his fourth victory in six starts and surged to the world number one ranking after going wire-to-wire to win the BMW Championship by six shots.

Inkster hails pod system after US Solheim success

The innovative pod system employed by Paul Azinger to great effect at the 2008 Ryder Cup also did the trick for Juli Inkster at the weekend as she engineered a stunning United States comeback at the Solheim Cup in southwest Germany.

NFL

Brilliant Brady blows Buffalo away

Tom Brady passed for 466 yards - the second-highest total of his career - and three touchdowns to lead New England in a 40-32 victory over Buffalo.

BASEBALL

Cardinals snap Cubs' momentum with tight win

Center fielder Tommy Pham and left fielder Stephen Piscotty homered as the Cardinals held off the Cubs 4-3 to snap Chicago's five-game winning streak.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 27)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

