Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

FIFA

Troubled FIFA cancel Blatter news conference at last minute

ZURICH - FIFA cancelled a media conference with its president Sepp Blatter minutes before it was due to start, offering no explanation. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (PIX, TV), moved, updates expected shortly, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

World Cup (to Oct. 31)

FRIDAY'S MATCH

Argentina v Georgia (1545)

Angry Pumas expect strong Georgia resistance

GLOUCESTER, England - Argentina go into their potential Pool C decider with Georgia angry over lock Mariano Galarza's suspension and ready for a dour forward battle. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ARGENTINA-GEORGIA, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, by John Geddie and Rex Gowar, 400 words)

- -

TEAM NEWS

England v Wales

Final tune-ups before Twickenham showdown

LONDON - Fierce rivals England and Wales gave their final comments before Saturday's Twickenham blockbuster in Pool A, in which defeat would seriously damage their hopes of reaching the knockout stages. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/ENGLAND and RUGBY UNION-WORLD/WALES, moved, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v Samoa

Springboks hold final practice

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa hold their final practice at Villa Park before Saturday's clash with Samoa after which captain Jean de Villiers will speak to the media. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-DE VILLIERS expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

- -

Heavy burden placed on Pollard's shoulders

BIRMINGHAM - South Africa flyhalf Handre Pollard has the responsibility of ensuring victory over Samoa as his coach pins a massive burden on his shoulders. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAFRICA-POLLARD, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

- -

Samoa new flyhalf surprised at selection

BIRMINGHAM, England - Samoa flyhalf Mike Stanley was surprised to be named in the starting lineup to face South Africa on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SAMOA-STANLEY, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

- -

PREVIEWS

Wallabies to make changes for Uruguay

BIRMINGHAM, England - Australia will name a much-changed team to face Uruguay on Sunday after beating Fiji 28-13 in their opening Pool A match. The Wallabies failed to get a bonus point and must beat the South Americans comprehensively to keep up the pressure on group rivals England and Wales. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/AUSTRALIA-URUGUAY (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Ireland v Romania

Schmidt to utilise squad depth against Romania

LONDON - Competition for places will be foremost in Ireland coach Joe Schmidt's mind with the New Zealander set to ring the changes for their second Pool D game against Romania on Sunday after a slick opening win over Canada. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/IRELAND-ROMANIA (PREVIEW), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

Scotland v United States

Scotland face fitness test from physical United States

LONDON - Having seen off a Japanese side clearly tired from their heroics against the Springboks, Scotland now face a fitness challenge of their own with only four days preparation for a physical encounter with the United States. The Scots will have to make some personal changes and may find it tough to grab the bonus point that could prove crucial in this tight Pool B. (RUGBY UNION-WORLD/SCOTLAND-USA (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 AM ET, by John Geddie, 400 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Japanese Formula One Grand Prix practice

Wet Suzuka practice leaves questions unanswered

SUZUKA, Japan - A rain-soaked first Japanese Grand Prix practice on provided no immediate answers to questions about how Formula One world champions Mercedes would fare after their mysterious Singapore slump last weekend. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/PRACTICE (PIX), moved, By Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Valencia v Granada CF (1830)

Valencia look to get back on track at home to Granada

BARCELONA - Valencia and under-pressure coach Nuno look to get their domestic league campaign up and running after a poor start when they host Granada at the Mestalla. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Real Madrid coach Benitez previews Malaga clash

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Rafa Benitez holds a news conference previewing Saturday's La Liga match at home to Malaga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL (PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique previews Las Palmas match

BARCELONA - Barcelona coach Luis Enrique holds a news conference previewing Saturday's La Liga match at home to promoted Las Palmas. (SOCCER-SPAIN/BARCELONA (PIX, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Bundesliga

Cologne v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1830)

Copy on merit

- -

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims v Lille (1830)

Copy on merit

- -

Premier League

LONDON - We are running the latest team news ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tour Championship (to 27th)

Stenson seeks to finish with a flourish at Tour Championship

ATLANTA - Sweden's Henrik Stenson carries a two-shot lead into the second round of the Tour Championship as he aims to end his PGA Tour season with a bang by registering his first tournament title of the year and one that would also give him a $10-million FedExCup playoffs bonus. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect story by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: European Open, Bad Griesbach, Germany (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Moselle Open, Metz, France (to 27)

WTA: Guangzhou Open, China (to 26)

Korean Open (to 27)

Pan Pacific Open, Tokyo (to 27)

Copy on merit

- - - -

SPORT

Aerobatic plane racer keeps 'pushing the envelope'

ELOY, Arizona - As one of the top pilots on the Red Bull Air Race circuit American Kirby Chambliss competes in a sport where you do not often get the chance to learn from your mistakes. (SPORT-AIRRACING/CHAMBLISS (FEATURE), expect by 1430 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Steve Keating, 850 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Road Cycling world championships (to 27)

Cookson holds media briefing

RICHMOND, Virginia - International Cycling Union chief Brian Cookson holds a media briefing ahead of the men's and women's road races at the cycling world championships. (CYCLING-WORLD/COOKSON, expect by 2100 GMT/5:00 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Astros and Rangers clash in AL West matchup

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, in a tight battle for the American League West crown, open a three-game set in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London Desk Editor: Clare Fallon)