Nov 15 Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Euro 2012 qualifying playoffs, second legs

Croatia v Turkey (1905)

Montenegro v Czech Republic (1915)

Ireland v Estonia (1945)

Portugal v Bosnia (2100)

Croatia, Ireland and the Czech Repuplic are on the brink of qualification for next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine following comfortable first leg wins, while Portugal will be confident of advancing after holding Bosnia to a goalless away draw on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/, pix, expect by 2100, 500 words)

See also: (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/)

- -

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - After Saturday's 1-0 defeat against England, world and European champions Spain look to get back to winning ways with a friendly in Costa Rica. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SPAIN expect by 2300, pix, 300 words)

- -

SINGAPORE - Asian heavyweights Australia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and South Korea can clinch a place in the fourth round of World Cup qualifiers. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1800, pix, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- -

MADRID - Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP) plans to push Real Madrid and Barcelona to find consensus with their La Liga rivals on a more equitable distribution of income from television rights, according to PP policymaker Miriam Blasco. (SOCCER-SPAIN/TV, moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Presidents Cup (17-20)

MELBOURNE - While the Presidents Cup has often given the United States bragging rights over their International opponents, they face a stern test at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the venue of their sole loss in the biennial tournament in 1998. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/PREVIEW, moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

India v West Indies, second test, Kolkata (to 18, 0330)

KOLKATA - Vangipurappu Laxman and Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed centuries as India's racked up 631-7 declared against West Indies on the second day of the second test at Eden Gardens.(CRICKET-WINDIES/ pix, moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

NEW YORK - The 2012 London Olympics are still more than seven months away but Michael Phelps is already one of the biggest winners. (OLYMPICS-PHELPS/, moved, by Julian Linden, 600 words)