Nov 15 Reuters sports schedule at 1415
GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Euro 2012 qualifying playoffs, second legs
Croatia v Turkey (1905)
Montenegro v Czech Republic (1915)
Ireland v Estonia (1945)
Portugal v Bosnia (2100)
Croatia, Ireland and the Czech Repuplic are on the brink of
qualification for next year's finals in Poland and Ukraine
following comfortable first leg wins, while Portugal will be
confident of advancing after holding Bosnia to a goalless away
draw on Friday. (SOCCER-EURO/, pix, expect by 2100, 500 words)
See also: (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/)
- -
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica - After Saturday's 1-0 defeat against
England, world and European champions Spain look to get back to
winning ways with a friendly in Costa Rica.
(SOCCER-FRIENDLY/SPAIN expect by 2300, pix, 300 words)
- -
SINGAPORE - Asian heavyweights Australia, Iran, Saudi Arabia
and South Korea can clinch a place in the fourth round of World
Cup qualifiers. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1800,
pix, by Patrick Johnston, 500 words)
- -
MADRID - Spain's centre-right People's Party (PP) plans to
push Real Madrid and Barcelona to find consensus with their La
Liga rivals on a more equitable distribution of income from
television rights, according to PP policymaker Miriam Blasco.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/TV, moved, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
Presidents Cup (17-20)
MELBOURNE - While the Presidents Cup has often given the
United States bragging rights over their International
opponents, they face a stern test at the Royal Melbourne Golf
Club, the venue of their sole loss in the biennial tournament in
1998. (GOLF-PRESIDENTS/PREVIEW, moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
India v West Indies, second test, Kolkata (to 18, 0330)
KOLKATA - Vangipurappu Laxman and Mahendra Singh Dhoni
completed centuries as India's racked up 631-7 declared against
West Indies on the second day of the second test at Eden
Gardens.(CRICKET-WINDIES/ pix, moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400
words)
- - - -
OLYMPICS
NEW YORK - The 2012 London Olympics are still more than
seven months away but Michael Phelps is already one of the
biggest winners. (OLYMPICS-PHELPS/, moved, by Julian Linden, 600
words)
- - - -