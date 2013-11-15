Reuters sports schedule at 1415 GMT on Friday:

SOCCER

2014 World Cup European playoffs, first leg (1945 unless stated)

Portugal v Sweden

Ukraine v France

Greece v Romania

Iceland v Croatia (2000)

The pick of the four European playoffs is the tie between Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Sweden with little to choose between the teams before they meet in Lisbon on Friday.

International Friendlies

Italy face Germany, England welcome Chile

Italy host Germany in a heavyweight clash in Milan and England play an exciting Chile side at Wembley as World Cup-bound teams start their build-up to next year's finals in Brazil with international friendlies.

Asian Cup qualifying matches

Syria v Singapore

China v Indonesia

Thailand v Iran

Vietnam v Uzbekistan

Yemen v Qatar

Bahrain v Malaysia

United Arab Emirates v Hong Kong

Kuwait v Lebanon

Saudi Arabia v Iraq

Gulf trio eye Asian Cup places

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates can become the first three sides to navigate their way through Asian Cup qualifying and book a place at the finals in Australia with home wins on Friday.

SOCCER FEATURE

Gibraltar's historic UEFA debut more than just a game

Gibraltar defied Spain to become the smallest member of the official European football family and the rocky territory's 30,000-strong population is excited at the prospect of their first full international against Slovakia on Tuesday.

TENNIS

Davis Cup World Group final (to 17)

Resurgent Djokovic seeks second Davis Cup triumph

Novak Djokovic's Serbia, weakened by injury and suspension, bid to repeat their 2010 Davis Cup success against a well-balanced Czech Republic outfit with the in-form world number two facing Radek Stepanek in Friday's opening singles rubber.

DOPING

World Conference on Doping in Sport, Johannesburg (to 15)

Bans doubled under new world anti-doping code

A revised World Anti-Doping Code, doubling the bans for cheats in sport, was adopted on Friday.

GOLF

DP World Tour Championship (to 17)

Stenson heads trio hunting European money list honours

DUBAI - Henrik Stenson rattled in eight birdies for a second-round 64 to lead Dubai's $8-million DP World Tour Championship on Friday, putting the Swede firmly in control of a five-man tussle to top the 2013 European money list.

PGA Tour: OHL Classic at Mayakoba (to 17)

Stuard holds lead at rain-hit OHL Classic at Mayakoba

First round play at the rain-hit OHL Classic at Mayakoba resumes with American Brian Stuard in front by one stroke at the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, where defending champion John Huh has yet to tee off.

MOTOR RACING

Vettel begins bid for eighth straight win

AUSTIN, Texas - World champion Sebastian Vettel begins his bid to win a record eighth consecutive race as drivers hit the Circuit of the Americas for the first practice sessions ahead of Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix.

CRICKET

Pakistan v South Africa second T20, Dubai

Copy on merit

NBA

Pacers look to build on perfect start, Heat clash with Mavs

The Indiana Pacers could become the first NBA team to open a season go 9-0 since the 2002-03 Mavericks, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks while the Miami Heat host the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of the 2011 NBA Finals in two of the 11 games on the schedule.

NHL

Pens try to pad division lead, Flyers out to extend streak

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will try to pad their lead atop the Metropolitan Division with a win over the visiting Nashville Predators while the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Winnipeg Jets looking to extend their winning streak to four games in two of the 10 games on the schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words) (London duty editor: Justin Palmer)