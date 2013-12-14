Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Saturday:

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Manchester City v Arsenal (1245)

Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Fulham

Newcastle United v Southampton

West Ham United v Sunderland

Hull City v Stoke City (1730)

City meet Arsenal in clash of titans

LONDON - Manchester City exposed the first cracks in Arsenal's title challenge, beating the Premier League leaders 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium as their attacking talents cut loose in another free-scoring home display on Saturday (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), ran at 1441 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis)

Further updates throughout day

La Liga

Osasuna v Real Madrid (1500)

Rayo Vallecano v Granada (1700)

Barcelona v Villarreal (1900)

Malaga v Getafe (2100)

Big guns in action in Spain

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona need to reproduce the free-flowing tactics that allowed them to crush Celtic in the Champions League when they face a tricky La Liga outing against Villarreal this weekend.(SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/6:30 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Serie A

Catania v Verona (1700)

Juventus v Sassuolo (1945)

Juve look to bounce back in style from the disappointnent of being knocked out of the Champions League. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain (1600)

Ajaccio v FC Lorient

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Stade de Reims

En Avant Guingamp v Monaco

Nantes v Toulouse

Nice v Sochaux

PSG and Monaco look to up the ante

PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain travel to Stade Rennes while Falcao-less Monaco face a trip to Guingamp as both big spenders continue their battle for the league title. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Gregory Blachier, 350 words)

Dutch league

Club World Cup (to 21)

Raja Casablanca v CF Monterrey

Guangzhou Evergrande v Al Ahli

Quarter-finals take place in Morocco

AGADIR, Morocco - Bayern Munch and Atletico Mineiro find out who they will face in the semi-finals. (SOCCER-CLUB/, expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words)

CRICKET

Australia v England, third Ashes test

Australia wrest back control again in Perth

PERTH - Australia wrested control of the third test back from England for the second day in a row on Saturday, reducing the tourists to 180 for four at the close of play and taking another step towards reclaiming the Ashes.

(CRICKET-ASHES/, ran at 1123, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

New Zealand v West Indies

NZ, Windies take different approach ahead of third test

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's players were given two days off while West Indies were given extra sessions in the nets ahead of the third test in Hamilton. The home side wrapped up the second test inside three days at the Basin Reserve to take a 1-0 series lead. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Nelson Mandela Championship, Durban (to 14)

Rain-hit Mandela Championship continues

Dawie van der Walt produced a strong finish to his final round with an eagle and two birdies in the last seven holes to win the European Tour's Nelson Mandela Championship

(GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1515 GMT /11 AM ET, 300 words)

Franklin Templeton Shootout

Kenny Perry and Sean O'Hair got off to a strong start in defense of their Franklin Templeton Shootout title by combining for a 64 in a modified alternate-shot format to share the lead at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. (GOLF-PGA/SHOOTOUT, moved, 250 words)

NBA

East leading Pacers defeat Bobcats

Lance Stephenson scored 20 points to help the Indiana Pacers defeat the Charlotte Bobcats 99-94. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Luongo gets 65th career shutout as Canucks blank Oilers

Goaltender Roberto Luongo made 19 saves for the 65th shutout of his NHL career as the Vancouver Canucks blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 850 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Women's Super G, St Moritz

Men's Giant Slalom, Val d'Isere

GAMES

Southeast Asian Games, Myanmar (to 21)

