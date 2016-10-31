Soccer-Scottish Cup final fixture
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1400)
Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
SOCCER
Champions League
We will have all the latest news ahead of the week's Champions League action. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), expect throughout)
CRICKET
Zimbabwe v Sri Lanka, first test (to Nov 2)
Zimbabwe looking to make inroads on third day
HARARE - Zimbabwe resume on 88-1 on the third day looking to make inroads into Sri Lanka's 449-run lead after the visitors scored 537 in their first innings at the Harare Sports Club. (CRICKET-ZIMBABWE/, expect by 1530 GMT /11:30 AM ET, 300 words)
BASEBALL
Cubs and Indians turn eye towards Game Six of World Series
CLEVELAND - We continue our coverage of the World Series as the teams head back to Cleveland for Tuesday's Game Six with the Indians leading the best-of-seven 3-2 and needing one more win to clinch the Fall Classic. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX) expect by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 500 words)
HORSE RACING
Post positions to be announced for 33rd Breeders' Cup
LOS ANGELES - The post-position draw will be announced for all 13 races at this week's Breeders' Cup, being staged for a record ninth time at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. California Chrome, North America's all-time leading money earner, and Travers Stakes winner Arrogate will headline Saturday's showpiece $6 million Classic. (HORSERACING-BREEDERS/DRAW, expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)
NFL
Cutler returns for struggling Bears against Vikings
Coming off their first loss of the season, the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings try to bounce back and pad their lead atop the NFC North when they meet struggling 1-6 division rivals, the Chicago Bears, who hope the return of quarterback Jay Cutler from injury turns around their moribund campaign. (NFL-BEARS/, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
NBA
Unbeaten Clippers face winless Suns
The 2-0 Los Angeles Clippers host the 0-3 Phoenix Suns, who will try to rebound from a six-point Sunday loss to the Warriors, in one of four games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)
North American Sports
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, 500 words)
(Europe desk editor: Ed Osmond)
May 22 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Scottish CupFinal Final match on Monday Final Saturday, May 27 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1400)
STOCKHOLM, May 22 The shadow of Louis Van Gaal will loom over Manchester United and Ajax when the two teams coached by the Dutchman meet in the Europa League final on Wednesday.