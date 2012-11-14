Reuters sports schedule at 1700 on Wednesday (times GMT):
- - - -
SOCCER
2014 World Cup qualifiers
UEFA
Montenegro v San Marino (1600)
Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan (1845)
We will have match reports on the night's two World Cup
qualifiers in Europe on the road to the finals in Brazil.
- -
AFC
Oman v Japan (1130)
Iraq v Jordan (1300)
Qatar v Lebanon (1445)
Iran v Uzbekistan (1630)
Japan moved within touching distance of becoming the first
Asian side through to the World Cup finals after a 2-1 win away
to Oman while Iran can move top of Group B by avoiding defeat at
home to injury-hit Uzbekistan. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, pix, expect
throughout, by Alastair Himmer and Patrick Johnston, 400 words)
- - - -
Friendly internationals (selected matches)
Brazil v Colombia
Italy v France
Netherlands v Germany
Panama v Spain
Russia v United States
Saudi Arabia v Argentina
Sweden v England
LONDON- Brazil meet Colombia in the most enticing of about
50 friendly internationals while familiar European rivals, such
as Netherlands-Germany, Italy-France and Sweden-England, clash
and world and European champions Spain visit Panama.
(SOCCER-FRIENDLIES/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, by Mike Collett, 800 words)
We will have extensive coverage of all the night's
international soccer with individual match reports on the main
games plus quotes, sidebars and full results summaries.
- -
SAO PAULO - Brazilians like to say theirs is the country of
soccer and it has certainly given the world strong candidates
for the greatest player, greatest team and greatest stadium but
in the nation that will host the next World Cup fewer people go
to matches than in China or the United States.
(SOCCER-BRAZIL/CROWDS, moved, by Andrew Downie, 900 words)
- - - -
NBA
LOS ANGELES - Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers (5-2)
face a daunting task in their bid for a fourth straight win when
they host LeBron James and the NBA champion Miami Heat (6-2) at
the Staples Center. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0600, pix, by Mark
Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)
- - -
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball announces the winners of the Cy Young
awards for pitching in the American League and National League,
as decided by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
(BASEBALL-AWARDS/PITCHERS, expect by 2330, by Larry Fine, 400
words)
- - - -
MOTOR RACING
Formula One, U.S. Grand Prix
AUSTIN, Texas - The eyes of the motor racing world will be
riveted on Texas this weekend as Formula One makes its return to
the United States but it is unclear if Americans will be
watching, even with the drivers' championship on the line.
(MOTOR RACING/PRIX, preview, moved, by Steve Keating)
- - - -
CRICKET
Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17)
DHAKA - West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul hit his second
ever double century and Denesh Ramdin struck an unbeaten 126 as
the tourists took command of the first test against Bangladesh
on Wednesday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, by Azad Majumder, 400
words)
- - - -
GOLF
Australian Masters (from 15)
MELBOURNE - A winless season marked by one of the most
spectacular major tournament meltdowns in the modern era has
left Adam Scott desperate for success at this week's Australian
Masters, where home crowds have rueful memories of famous
near-misses. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SCOTT, moved, by Ian Ransom, 550
words)
We have also moved a preview of the A$1 million tournament
at Kingston Heath. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian
Ransom, 500 words)
- - - -
SPORTS FEATURE
SINGAPORE - China lies at the heart of global expansion
plans for many of the world's biggest sports organisations but
whether it is the search for a new superstar or selling caps to
1.3 billion people, cracking the Chinese market is a whole new
ball game. (SPORT/CHINA (FEATURE), pix, expect by 1200, by Peter
Rutherford, 900 words)
(London duty editor: Mark Meadows)