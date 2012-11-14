Reuters sports schedule at 1700 on Wednesday (times GMT): - - - - SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifiers UEFA Montenegro v San Marino (1600) Northern Ireland v Azerbaijan (1845) We will have match reports on the night's two World Cup qualifiers in Europe on the road to the finals in Brazil. - - AFC Oman v Japan (1130) Iraq v Jordan (1300) Qatar v Lebanon (1445) Iran v Uzbekistan (1630) Japan moved within touching distance of becoming the first Asian side through to the World Cup finals after a 2-1 win away to Oman while Iran can move top of Group B by avoiding defeat at home to injury-hit Uzbekistan. (SOCCER-WORLD/ASIA, pix, expect throughout, by Alastair Himmer and Patrick Johnston, 400 words) - - - - Friendly internationals (selected matches) Brazil v Colombia Italy v France Netherlands v Germany Panama v Spain Russia v United States Saudi Arabia v Argentina Sweden v England LONDON- Brazil meet Colombia in the most enticing of about 50 friendly internationals while familiar European rivals, such as Netherlands-Germany, Italy-France and Sweden-England, clash and world and European champions Spain visit Panama. (SOCCER-FRIENDLIES/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, by Mike Collett, 800 words) We will have extensive coverage of all the night's international soccer with individual match reports on the main games plus quotes, sidebars and full results summaries. - - SAO PAULO - Brazilians like to say theirs is the country of soccer and it has certainly given the world strong candidates for the greatest player, greatest team and greatest stadium but in the nation that will host the next World Cup fewer people go to matches than in China or the United States. (SOCCER-BRAZIL/CROWDS, moved, by Andrew Downie, 900 words) - - - - NBA LOS ANGELES - Chris Paul and the Los Angeles Clippers (5-2) face a daunting task in their bid for a fourth straight win when they host LeBron James and the NBA champion Miami Heat (6-2) at the Staples Center. (NBA-HEAT/, expect by 0600, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words) - - - BASEBALL Major League Baseball announces the winners of the Cy Young awards for pitching in the American League and National League, as decided by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. (BASEBALL-AWARDS/PITCHERS, expect by 2330, by Larry Fine, 400 words) - - - - MOTOR RACING Formula One, U.S. Grand Prix AUSTIN, Texas - The eyes of the motor racing world will be riveted on Texas this weekend as Formula One makes its return to the United States but it is unclear if Americans will be watching, even with the drivers' championship on the line. (MOTOR RACING/PRIX, preview, moved, by Steve Keating) - - - - CRICKET Bangladesh v West Indies, first test, Dhaka (to 17) DHAKA - West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul hit his second ever double century and Denesh Ramdin struck an unbeaten 126 as the tourists took command of the first test against Bangladesh on Wednesday. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, moved, by Azad Majumder, 400 words) - - - - GOLF Australian Masters (from 15) MELBOURNE - A winless season marked by one of the most spectacular major tournament meltdowns in the modern era has left Adam Scott desperate for success at this week's Australian Masters, where home crowds have rueful memories of famous near-misses. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/SCOTT, moved, by Ian Ransom, 550 words) We have also moved a preview of the A$1 million tournament at Kingston Heath. (GOLF-AUSTRALIA/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words) - - - - SPORTS FEATURE SINGAPORE - China lies at the heart of global expansion plans for many of the world's biggest sports organisations but whether it is the search for a new superstar or selling caps to 1.3 billion people, cracking the Chinese market is a whole new ball game. (SPORT/CHINA (FEATURE), pix, expect by 1200, by Peter Rutherford, 900 words) (London duty editor: Mark Meadows)