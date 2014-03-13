Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Europa League last 16 first legs (2005 unless stated)
Basel v Salzburg (1800)
Ludogorets v Valencia (1800)
Porto v Napoli (1800)
AZ Alkmaar v Anzhi Makhachkala
Juventus v Fiorentina
Olympique Lyon v Viktoria Plzen
Sevilla v Real Betis
Tottenham Hotspur v Benfica
Juve take on Fiore, Sevilla host Betis, Spurs face Benfica
LONDON - Juventus welcome fellow Italian side Fiorentina for a reprise of the 1990 UEFA Cup final while Sevilla host Real Betis in the first Seville derby in Europe and Tottenham Hotspur entertain last season's runners-up Benfica for the first time since they met in the European Cup semi-finals in 1962 as the Europa League last 16 ties get underway. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 600 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Federer faces Anderson, Li takes on Cibulkova
Roger Federer takes on Kevin Anderson while in women's action China's Li Na and Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova meet in the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California in a repeat of this year's Australian Open final. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, expect first copy by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 500 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Tampa Bay Championship (to 16)
American Streelman looks to defend Tampa Bay title
Defending champion Kevin Streelman returns to the site of his only PGA Tour win where he will face a full field that includes U.S. Open champion Justin Rose and PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)
- - - -
NBA
Rockets get set for clash with Bulls
The Houston Rockets, who have lost consecutive games once all season, will try to recover from Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City when they visit a Chicago Bulls team also hoping to avoid a rare set of back-to-back losses in one of three games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
NHL
Kings look to equal franchise mark for win streak
The Los Angeles Kings can match their longest win streak in franchise history when they try for a ninth straight victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs in one of seven games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - -
HORSE RACING
Cheltenham Festival (to 14)
Copy on merit
- - - -
CRICKET
West Indies v England, Bridgetown, third T20I
Copy on merit
- - - -
CYCLING
Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 18)
Copy on merit
