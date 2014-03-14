Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

TENNIS

Djokovic seeks spot in semis, Li eyes berth in women's final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays Julien Benneteau and John Isner faces Ernests Gulbis in the men's quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California while Agnieszka Radwanska meets Simona Halep and Li Na tackles Flavia Pennetta in the women's semi-finals. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, expect first copy by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

La Liga

Getafe v Granada (2000)

- -

Bundesliga

Augsburg v Schalke 04 (1930)

- -

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims v Olympique Marseille (1930)

- -

Dutch championship

SC Cambuur v RKC Waalwijk (1900)

Copy on merit on all the above matches

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship (to 16) Palm Harbor

Four players share one-shot lead in Palm Harbor Americans Matt Every and Pat Perez, Australian Greg Chalmers and New Zealand's Danny Lee will take a one-shot lead into the second round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

South Africa v Australia, Durban, third Twenty20

Australia attempt to wrap up series victory

Australia take a 1-0 lead into the final match of the series after winning a weather-interrupted second game in Durban. The opening encounter in Port Elizabeth was washed out by rain. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

Cheltenham Festival

Bobs Worth seeks Gold Cup repeat

CHELTENHAM, England - Bobs Worth starts as favourite to win a second successive Cheltenham Gold Cup for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Barry Geraghty. (HORSERACING-CHELTENHAM/CUP (PIX), expect by 1545 GMT/11:45 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Race for MVP award to highlight wild finish to season

The NBA playoff picture will take shape over the next month but many observers are more intrigued by the battle for the Most Valauble Player award, which is shaping up to be one of the tightest races in recent memory. (NBA-MVP/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 650 words)

- -

Raptors look to inch closer to division title

The Toronto Raptors, who are in position to win their first division title in seven years, host a Memphis Grizzlies team that is in a tight race for one of the final playoffs spots in the Western Conference in one of 10 games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

- - - -

NHL

Canucks visit Capitals with eye on playoffs The Washington Capitals host the Vancouver Canucks in a matchup featuring two teams battling for wild-card playoff spots in their respective conferences in one of eight games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 18)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Lenzerheide, Switzerland (to 16)

Copy on merit

- - - -

ATHLETICS

NCAA indoor championships, Albuquerque, New Mexico (to 15)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)