Reuters sports schedule at 0630 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants smash Royals in World Series opener

KANSAS CITY - The San Francisco Giants brought Kansas City Royals' perfect postseason to a shuddering end with an emphatic 7-1 win in the opening game of the World Series on Tuesday.(BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), moved, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

Atletico Madrid v Malmo

Olympiakos v Juventus

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Ludo Razgd v Basel

Bayer Leverkusen v Zenit St Petersburg

Monaco v Benfica

Galatasaray v Borussia Dortmund

Anderlecht v Arsenal

- -

Liverpool expect fans to raise roof for Real visit

LONDON - Liverpool will expect their noisy fans to recreate the special Anfield atmosphere that has helped them become kings of Europe five times when they take on Champions League winners Real Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Turan shrugs off criticism of Atletico style

MADRID - Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan does not care what people think about their football so long as they are successful in their Champions League clash at home to Malmo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- -

Arsenal's injuries offer hope to Anderlecht

BRUSSELS - If Anderlecht are to have any realistic chance of prolonging their involvement in the Champions League beyond the group stage, a home win over Arsenal on Wednesday is paramount. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ANDERLECHT (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Williams and Halep eye second wins in Red Group

SINGAPORE - World number one Serena Williams and French Open runner-up Simona Halep, who both won their opening Red Group clashes, face off on Wednesday before Eugenie Bouchard and Ana Ivanovic seek first wins to keep their hopes of a semi-final berth alive. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Australia in first test

DUBAI - Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat in the opening match of a two-test series against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, moved with updates to follow, 500 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Cheika appointed as Australia coach in place of McKenzie

SYDNEY - Michael Cheika was confirmed as the new coach of Australia on Wednesday and immediately charge with leading the Wallabies to a third World Cup triumph in England next year. (RUGBY-AUSTRALIA/COACH, PIX, TV, by Nick Mulvenney, moved)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour de France 2015 route unveiled in Paris

PARIS - Tour de France organisers are set to unveil a very mountainous route for the 2015 edition of the world's greatest cycling race (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words) (Duty editor: Nick Mulvenney)