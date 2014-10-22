Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

Atletico Madrid v Malmo

Olympiakos v Juventus

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Ludo Razgd v Basel

Bayer Leverkusen v Zenit St Petersburg

Monaco v Benfica

Galatasaray v Borussia Dortmund

Anderlecht v Arsenal

Liverpool expect fans to raise roof for Real visit

LONDON - Liverpool will expect their noisy fans to recreate the special Anfield atmosphere that has helped them become kings of Europe five times when they take on Champions League winners Real Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Turan shrugs off criticism of Atletico style

MADRID - Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan does not care what people think about their football so long as they are successful in their Champions League clash at home to Malmo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Arsenal's injuries offer hope to Anderlecht

BRUSSELS - If Anderlecht are to have any realistic chance of prolonging their involvement in the Champions League beyond the group stage, a home win over Arsenal on Wednesday is paramount. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ANDERLECHT (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)

Putin urged to act against racism in Russian soccer

LONDON - President Vladimir Putin must demand an end to the racism plaguing Russian soccer and the country should stop denying it has a problem, the executive director of Football Against Racism in Europe tells Reuters (SOCCER-RACISM/RUSSIA, INTERVIEW, By Mike Collett, moved, 6000 words)

TENNIS

WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)

Embarrassed Williams suffers humbling defeat

SINGAPORE - Ecstasy and euphoria are the usual emotions world number one Serena Williams experiences on a tennis court. On Wednesday, she encountered a different one - embarrassment. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), moved, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien)

RUGBY

Rokoduguni in England squad for November internationals

LONDON - England coach Stuart Lancaster has dropped Chris Ashton from his squad for the November internationals and handed a first call to Fiji-born wing Semesa Rokoduguni, while Jonathan Joseph gets another chance to secure a berth in the centres. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/UPDATE 2, moved, by Mitch Phillips)

CRICKET

Younus leads Pakistan fightback with 25th century

DUBAI - Younus Khan led Pakistan's fightback with a dogged century after the hosts made a terrible start to the first test against Australia in Dubai. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/ UPDATE 2, moved, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France organisers unveil sparkling 2015 route

PARIS - Wind, cobbles, punchy climbs, a handful of gruelling mountain-top finishes, almost no individual time trial -- Tour de France organisers have designed one of the most exciting courses for the 2015 race, which will heavily favour the climbers. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Royals, Giants go at it again in Game Two of World Series

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The Kansas City Royals send young fireballer Yordano Ventura to the mound against the visiting San Francisco Giants and veteran right-hander Jake Peavy in Game Two of the World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

NHL

Crosby's Pens host Flyers

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are averaging a league-best four goals per game, host the Metropolitan Division rival Philadelphia Flyers in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

