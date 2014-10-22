Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Reuters sports schedule at 1500 GMT on Wednesday:
- - - -
SOCCER
Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)
Atletico Madrid v Malmo
Olympiakos v Juventus
Liverpool v Real Madrid
Ludo Razgd v Basel
Bayer Leverkusen v Zenit St Petersburg
Monaco v Benfica
Galatasaray v Borussia Dortmund
Anderlecht v Arsenal
- -
Liverpool expect fans to raise roof for Real visit
LONDON - Liverpool will expect their noisy fans to recreate the special Anfield atmosphere that has helped them become kings of Europe five times when they take on Champions League winners Real Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LIVERPOOL (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Turan shrugs off criticism of Atletico style
MADRID - Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan does not care what people think about their football so long as they are successful in their Champions League clash at home to Malmo. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Arsenal's injuries offer hope to Anderlecht
BRUSSELS - If Anderlecht are to have any realistic chance of prolonging their involvement in the Champions League beyond the group stage, a home win over Arsenal on Wednesday is paramount. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ANDERLECHT (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 500 words)
- -
Putin urged to act against racism in Russian soccer
LONDON - President Vladimir Putin must demand an end to the racism plaguing Russian soccer and the country should stop denying it has a problem, the executive director of Football Against Racism in Europe tells Reuters (SOCCER-RACISM/RUSSIA, INTERVIEW, By Mike Collett, moved, 6000 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA Finals, Singapore Indoor Stadium (to 26)
Embarrassed Williams suffers humbling defeat
SINGAPORE - Ecstasy and euphoria are the usual emotions world number one Serena Williams experiences on a tennis court. On Wednesday, she encountered a different one - embarrassment. (TENNIS-WOMEN/FINALS (PIX), moved, by Patrick Johnston and John O'Brien)
- - - -
RUGBY
Rokoduguni in England squad for November internationals
LONDON - England coach Stuart Lancaster has dropped Chris Ashton from his squad for the November internationals and handed a first call to Fiji-born wing Semesa Rokoduguni, while Jonathan Joseph gets another chance to secure a berth in the centres. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/UPDATE 2, moved, by Mitch Phillips)
- - - -
CRICKET
Younus leads Pakistan fightback with 25th century
DUBAI - Younus Khan led Pakistan's fightback with a dogged century after the hosts made a terrible start to the first test against Australia in Dubai. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/ UPDATE 2, moved, 500 words)
- - - -
CYCLING
Tour de France organisers unveil sparkling 2015 route
PARIS - Wind, cobbles, punchy climbs, a handful of gruelling mountain-top finishes, almost no individual time trial -- Tour de France organisers have designed one of the most exciting courses for the 2015 race, which will heavily favour the climbers. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
Royals, Giants go at it again in Game Two of World Series
KANSAS CITY, Missouri - The Kansas City Royals send young fireballer Yordano Ventura to the mound against the visiting San Francisco Giants and veteran right-hander Jake Peavy in Game Two of the World Series. (BASEBALL-WORLDSERIES/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)
- - - -
NHL
Crosby's Pens host Flyers
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are averaging a league-best four goals per game, host the Metropolitan Division rival Philadelphia Flyers in one of four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)
- - - -
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
- - - - (Duty editor: Ken Ferris)
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)