OLYMPICS

LONDON - China has vehemently rejected suggestions by an American coach that doping might be behind the astonishing performance of a Chinese swimmer as Michael Phelps, himself a former teen pool prodigy, bids to become the most decorated Olympian of all time. (OLY-WRAP-DAY4/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, pix, tv, graphics, 1,000 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v India, 4th ODI, Colombo

India, leading 2-1 after three matches, will look to seal the five-match ODI cricket series against an injury-hit Sri Lankan team on Tuesday. (CRICKET-INDIA/, pix, expect by 1700, 300 words)

SOCCER

English soccer team Manchester United set the terms for its U.S. initial public offering, saying it will offer 16.67 million shares at between $16 and $20 each, which values the club at $3.3 billion at the top of the range. (MANCHESTERUNITED-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Oliva Oran and Stephen Lacy, 800 words)

MUMBAI - India should learn from world champions Spain and develop a style woven around more ground passes than aerial balls to lift their soccer standard, newly appointed coach Wim Koevermans told Reuters. (SOCCER-INDIA/COACH, moved, by Sudipto Ganguly, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)

