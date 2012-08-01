Aug 1 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Michael Phelps won the right to call himself the greatest Olympian of all time when the U.S. team destroyed the field in the 4x200 metres freestyle relay to hand him his 19th medal. (OLY-WRAP-DAY4/ (WRAPUP 8), moved, pix, tv, graphics, 1,000 words)

LONDON - The World Badminton Federation charged eight female players with misconduct after four Olympic doubles teams had attempted to "throw" matches to secure a more favourable draw later in the tournament. (OLY-BADM-BDWDOB-GROUP-CHARGE-DAY5/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

SOCCER

WASHINGTON - English soccer club Manchester United's planned Wall Street share offering was cited by architects of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate accountability law as they criticized recent U.S. legislation that watered down their decade-old reforms. (MANCHESTERUNITED IPO/SARBANES OXLEY/, moved, by Emmanuel Olaoye, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Cliff Lee gave Stephen Strasburg a master class in pitching as the veteran left-hander upstaged his young opponent to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-0 shutout victory over the Washington Nationals. (BASEBALL-NATIONALS/, moved, 250 words)

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Neftali Feliz will miss the rest of the Major League Baseball (MLB) season and most of next year's campaign to recover from elbow reconstruction surgery, the team said. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/FELIZ, moved, 300 words)

CRICKET

Sri Lanka v India, fourth ODI, Colombo

Virat Kohli once again demonstrated his liking for the Sri Lankan bowling when he notched up his second century of the tour to guide India to a series-clinching win in the fourth one-day international. (CRICKET-INDIA/, pix, moved, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)

