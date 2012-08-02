Aug 1 Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Just 10 days after triumphing in the Tour de France, Bradley Wiggins won the Olympic cycling time trial on a golden day for hosts Britain, but a badminton match-throwing scandal left a sour taste on Day Five of the London Games. (OLY-WRAP-DAY5/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Ian Ransom and Mark Trevelyan, 1,000 words)

- -

BEIJING - Disgraced Chinese Yu Yang has decided to quit badminton while national officials have told their Olympic team leaders and disgraced players to make a public apology for throwing matches at the London Games. (OLY-BADM-SCANDAL-CHINA-DAY6/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, pix, by Ben Blanchard, 500 words)

- -

We also filed a separate Olympics schedule at 0105

- - - -

GOLF

AKRON, Ohio - Ten days after suffering a nightmare late collapse in the final round of the British Open, Australian Adam Scott completes preparations for his title defence at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club. We preview the elite World Golf Championships event. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), moved, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Elvis Andrus hit a walk-off two-run single to give the Texas Rangers a thrilling 11-10 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Super Rugby final: Chiefs v Stormers

A new Super Rugby champion will emerge when South Africa's road-weary Sharks lock horns with their ambitious hosts Waikato Chiefs in a sellout final at Hamilton on Saturday. (RUGBY-SUPER/PREVIEW, moving at 0800, 600 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v South Africa, second test, Headingley (to 6)

LEEDS, England - South Africa can take over as number one in the test rankings in they can repeat their dominant victory from the opener of the three-match series in the second test at Headingley. (CRICKET-SAFRICA, match starts at 1000, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)

Copy on merit (Desk editor: John O'Brien)