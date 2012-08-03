Aug 3 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - British hope Jessica Ennis, the poster girl of the London Olympics, lit up a packed stadium on Friday where the track and field events got under way but the hosts' cycling team were under scrutiny after a "planned" crash. (OLY-WRAP-DAY7/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Mike Collett-White, 850 words)

We will also file a separate Olympics schedule

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 5)

AKRON, Ohio - American veteran Jim Furyk will take a two-shot lead over Britain's Lee Slattery into Friday's second round at Firestone Country Club after opening with a superb seven-under-par 63. Seven-times champion Tiger Woods trails by seven strokes after carding a 70. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

PGA Tour: Reno-Tahoe Open (to 5) Reno, Nevada

Argentine Andres Romero has a one point lead from South Korea's Noh Seung-yul in the tournament which has switched this year to the Modified Stableford scoring system. (GOLF-PGA/RENO), expect by 0200, 250 words)

BASEBALL

The Washington Nationals look to pad their lead atop the National League East division when they open a four-game set against the struggling Miami Marlins.(BASEBALL-NATIONALS/, expect by 2300, pix, 250 words)

CRICKET

England v South Africa, second test, Headingley (to 6)

LEEDS, England - South Africa look to push on during the second day after reaching 262 for five at the close of the first day. (CRICKET-SAFRICA, updates throughout the day, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 400 words)

West Indies v New Zealand, second test (to 6)

West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Kieran Powell resume on 11 without loss after the Caribbean side bowled out the Kiwis for 260 on the opening day at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1200, 300 words)

SOCCER

BUENOS AIRES - River Plate return to the top flight of Argentine football at the weekend after the indignity playing in the second division and will immediately face the team who sent them down a little more than one year ago. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/PREVIEW, moved at 0700, by Luis Ampuero, 450 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)

