Aug 3 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on
Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - British hope Jessica Ennis, the poster girl of the
London Olympics, lit up a packed stadium on Friday where the
track and field events got under way but the hosts' cycling team
were under scrutiny after a "planned" crash. (OLY-WRAP-DAY7/
(OLY-WRAP-DAY7/
words)
- -
We will also file a separate Olympics schedule
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 5)
AKRON, Ohio - American veteran Jim Furyk will take a
two-shot lead over Britain's Lee Slattery into Friday's second
round at Firestone Country Club after opening with a superb
seven-under-par 63. Seven-times champion Tiger Woods trails by
seven strokes after carding a 70.
pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)
- -
PGA Tour: Reno-Tahoe Open (to 5) Reno, Nevada
Argentine Andres Romero has a one point lead from South
Korea's Noh Seung-yul in the tournament which has switched this
year to the Modified Stableford scoring system.
(GOLF-PGA/RENO)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The Washington Nationals look to pad their lead atop the
National League East division when they open a four-game set
against the struggling Miami Marlins.
expect by 2300, pix, 250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
England v South Africa, second test, Headingley (to 6)
LEEDS, England - South Africa look to push on during the
second day after reaching 262 for five at the close of the first
day.
Richard Sydenham, 400 words)
- -
West Indies v New Zealand, second test (to 6)
West Indies openers Chris Gayle and Kieran Powell resume on
11 without loss after the Caribbean side bowled out the Kiwis
for 260 on the opening day at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.
(CRICKET-WINDIES/
- - - -
SOCCER
BUENOS AIRES - River Plate return to the top flight of
Argentine football at the weekend after the indignity playing in
the second division and will immediately face the team who sent
them down a little more than one year ago.
(SOCCER-ARGENTINA/PREVIEW, moved at 0700, by Luis Ampuero, 450
words)
words)
- - - -
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)
Copy on merit
