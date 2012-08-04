Aug 3 Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - The world's fastest man Usain Bolt made a grand entrance at the Olympics on an action-packed "super Saturday", cantering to victory in his qualifying race amid roars from a capacity 80,000 crowd at London's main stadium.(OLY-WRAP-DAY8/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, pix, tv, grahpics, by Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words)

CRICKET

England v South Africa, second test, Headingley (to 6)

England lost the wicket of Alastair Cook before rain brought about an early lunch when the score was 80 for one (CRICKET-SAFRICA, updates to follow, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 400 words)

India v Sri Lanka, 5th ODI

Series already in the bag, India will once again bank on their batsmen to win the fifth and final ODI at Pallekele against a Sri Lankan side which has not clicked as a batting unit. (CRICKET-INDIA/, expect by 1730, 400 words)

West Indies v New Zealand, second test (to 6)

New Zealand resume on 59 for two in their second innings on the third day in Kingston, Jamaica. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 300 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 5)

AKRON, Ohio - Rock-steady Jim Furyk has a two-shot lead in while seven-times champion Tiger Woods will hope to improve his poor putting. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

PGA Tour: Reno-Tahoe Open (to 5) Reno, Nevada

Brazilian Alexandre Rocha holds a two-point lead in the PGA Tour's only event played under the Modified Stableford scoring system. (GOLF-PGA/RENO), expect by 0500, 350 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby Final

The Waikato Chiefs powered to their first ever Super Rugby title on Saturday with a sparkling 37-6 win over the travel-weary Sharks in Hamilton.

(RUGBY-SUPER/, moved, pix, 400 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)

