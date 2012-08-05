Aug 5 Reuters sports schedule at 1430 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt answers the nagging question of whether he is still the fastest man on Earth on Sunday in an Olympic cauldron that almost boiled over when Britain's athletes enjoyed their greatest night on Saturday. (OLY-WRAP-DAY9/ (WRAPUP 4)expect by 1600, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)

- -

We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule at 1400

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (to 5)

AKRON, Ohio - American Jim Furyk seeks his first PGA Tour victory in two years after surviving a testing back nine with several ice-cool par saves to cling on to the lead in Saturday's third round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100, pix, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 450 words)

- - - -

PGA Tour: Reno-Tahoe Open (to 5) Reno, Nevada

American J.J Henry has a three-point lead over Brazilian Alexandre Rocha going into the final round of the Reno-Tahoe Open, being played under Modified Stableford scoring (GOLF-PGA/RENO), expect by 0500, 350 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v South Africa, second test, Headingley (to 6)

England failed to capitalise on Kevin Pietersen's exhilarating century as they were bowled out for 425 before lunch on day four (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect updates to follow, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 400 words)

- - - -

West Indies v New Zealand, second test (to 6)

West Indies need 71 runs with six second innings wickets remaining to secure a 2-0 series victory over New Zealand after spinner Narsingh Deonarine helped dismiss the tourists for just 154 in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 0100, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Washington Classic, U.S. (to Aug. 6)

