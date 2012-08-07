Aug 7 Reuters sports schedule at 1405 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - China's Liu Xiang left the Olympic stadium in a wheelchair on Tuesday after hitting the first barrier in a 110 metre hurdles heat, an unhappy echo of Beijing when his early exit due to injury was a bitter blow to the host nation (OLY-WRAP-DAY11/ (WRAPUP 2, by Mike Collett-White and Matt Falloon, pix, tv, graphics, 1,000 words)

We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule

TENNIS

Toronto Masters (to 12)

TORONTO - Canada's Milos Raonic will be among the seeded players in action when he faces Serbian Viktor Troicki in second round action at the Toronto Masters. (TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect by 0330, pix, by Frank Pingue, 3250 words)

Montreal Cup (to 12)

Play in the main draw at the Montreal Cup begins with the top 16 seeds, including world number one Victoria Azarenka, getting a first-round bye. (TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0330, pix, 250 words)

GOLF

KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Four-times winner Tiger Woods, Masters champion Bubba Watson and title holder Keegan Bradley are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round of the 94th PGA Championship on the ultra-long Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first story by 1700, pix, tv, by Mark Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 400 words)

BASEBALL

The Detroit Tigers, battling for top spot in the American League Central division, host the American League East-leading New York Yankees. (BASEBALL-TIGERS/, expect by 0200, pix, 250 words)

