Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1245)

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Hull City

Queens Park Rangers v Southampton

Swansea City v Sunderland

Everton v Liverpool (1730)

Chelsea and City face Premier League strugglers

LONDON - Title-chasing Chelsea and Manchester City face relegation-threatened Aston Villa and Hull City respectively while Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal and Everton welcome Liverpool in Premier League derby games. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Toby Davis, 650 words)

- -

La Liga

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1500)

Villarreal v Granada CF (1700)

Levante v Malaga (1900)

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (2100)

Leaders Real face Atletico in crunch Madrid derby

MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid could open a 10-point gap over third-placed Atletico Madrid with a win at the Vicente Calderon stadium leaving the home side's hopes of retaining their title in tatters. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/12 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Cologne v SC Paderborn

Mainz v Hertha Berlin

Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg v Hoffenheim

Hamburg SV v Hanover 96 (1730)

Bayern seek first win of the year

BERLIN - Champions Bayern Munich, eight points clear at the top, aim to bounce back from a loss and a draw in their first two games of the year with victory at struggling VfB Stuttgart. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET,, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Serie A

Verona v Torino (1700)

Juventus v AC Milan (1945)

Juve welcome Milan aiming for 10-point lead at the top

Serie A leaders Juventus can move 10 points clear of second-placed draw specialists AS Roma, who visit Cagliari on Sunday, with a win over struggling AC Milan in the late game. (SOCCER-ITALY/(PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Stade Rennes v Olympique Marseille (1500)

Bastia v Metz

Caen v Toulouse

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Bordeaux

Montpellier HSC v Lille

Stade de Reims v FC Lorient

Marseille target provisional top spot at Stade Rennes

PARIS - Olympique Marseille can top Ligue 1 with a win at mid-table Stade Rennes at least until leaders Olympique Lyonnais host third-placed Paris St Germain in the big game of the weekend on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect from 1700 GMT/ 12 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1945 unless stated)

FC Dordrecht v ADO Den Haag (1730)

Twente Enschede v Excelsior (1730)

Heerenveen v PEC Zwolle (1845)

NAC Breda v Vitesse Arnhem

PSV Eindhoven v FC Utrecht

PSV host Utrecht aiming for 15-point lead at the top

AMSTERDAM - PSV Eindhoven can take an iron grip on the Dutch title race with a win at home to FC Utrecht that would take them 15 points clear of Ajax Amsterdam who play on Sunday. (SOCCER-DUTCH/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

African Nations 3rd place playoff

Equatorial Guinea v Democratic Republic of Congo (1600)

Hosts return to scene of violence for third place playoff

MALABO - Hosts Equatorial Guinea face DR Congo for third place at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo 48 hours after violent scenes in their quarter-final defeat by Ghana. (SOCCER-NATIONS/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Ed Dove, 300 words)

- -

Final preview

Ghana face Ivory Coast in potentially thrilling final

BATA - Neighbours Ghana and Ivory Coast offer the prospect of a thrilling derby in Sunday's final that will shift the focus of attention at the African Nations Cup back to matters on the field after a final week clouded with controversy. (SOCCER-NATIONS/PREVIEW, moved, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

- -

We have also moved profiles of the two coaches (SOCCER-NATIONS/RENARD) and (SOCCER-NATIONS/GRANT) plus a list of past winning coaches (SOCCER-NATIONS/COACHES) and teams (SOCCER-NATIONS/WINNERS)

- -

FIFA chief Blatter holds news conference

MALABO - FIFA president Sepp Blatter talks to the media for the first time since three candidates were confirmed to challenge him in May's election. (SOCCER-BLATTER/ (TV), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ed Dove, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations championship

Italy v Ireland, Rome (1430)

France v Scotland, Paris (1700)

Kockott ready to face Scotland,

South African-born scrum-half Rory Kockott makes his first start for France in their opener with Scotland while Ireland fly-half Ian Keatley and number eight Jordi Murphy prepare for their Six Nations debuts away to Italy. (RUGBY-NATIONS/ITALY(PIX), expect from 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET and RUGBY-NATIONS/FRANCE (PIX), expect from 1630 GMT/1130 AM ET, 400 words each)

- - - -

NBA

Spurs beat injury-depleted Heat

Forward Kawhi Leonard made five three-pointers, a career best, and scored 24 points all up as the San Antonio Spurs cruised to a 98-85 victory over the injury-depleted Miami Heat in a rematch of last year's NBA finalists. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), MOVED 800 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Farmers Insurance Open, La Jolla, California (to 8)

English leads by two at Torrey Pines

LA JOLLA, California - American Harris English put together a six-under 66 on the North course to push out to 10-under 134 and a two-shot lead late in the second round at Torrey Pines . (GOLF-PGA/, moved, by Ben Everill, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Malaysian Open (to 8)

Westwood and Canizares tied for lead in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Former world number one Lee Westwood, bidding to win the trophy for the second year running, shares the lead with Spain's Alejandro Canizares going into the third round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

ALPINE SKIING

World championships (to 15)

No sharing world downhill gold for Maze

BEAVER CREEK - Tina Maze had to share Olympic downhill gold but top spot at the alpine ski world championships was hers alone on Friday, as the Slovenian speedster outraced Anna Fenninger in the blue riband event. (ALPINE SKIING-WORLDS/WOMEN-DOWNHILL (PIX), moved, by Steve Keating, Mark Lamport-Stokes 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

We continue our coverage of the build-up to the World Cup, which begins in Australia and New Zealand next week. (CRICKET-WORLD, expect throughout)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Ecuador Open, Quito (to 9)

Zagreb Indoors, Croatia (to 8)

Open Sud de France, Montpellier (to 8)

