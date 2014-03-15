Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Australian Formula One Grand Prix (to 16)

Hamilton on pole, Vettel out of the top 10

MELBOURNE - Lewis Hamilton captured pole position for Mercedes for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in a thrilling finish to a rain-hit qualifying session on Saturday, while Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel failed to make the top 10. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

Hull City v Manchester City (1245)

Everton v Cardiff City

Fulham v Newcastle United

Southampton v Norwich City

Stoke City v West Ham United

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)

Chelsea visit Villa aiming for 10-point lead

LONDON - Chelsea can move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win at Aston Villa with Liverpool and Arsenal not playing until Sunday, while fourth-placed Manchester City visit Hull looking to stay in touch (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1445 GMT/10:45 AM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Rayo Vallecano v Almeria (1700)

Levante v Celta Vigo (1500)

Malaga v Real Madrid (1900)

Atletico Madrid v Espanyol (2100)

Real target big lead over Barca, Atletico aim to stay close

MADRID - Real Madrid can pull seven points clear of their arch-rivals Barcelona with a win at Malaga, while second-placed Atletico Madrid are three points off top spot before hosting Espanyol (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 600 words)

- -

Serie A

Verona v Inter Milan (1945)

Inter visit Verona targeting provisional fourth spot

MILAN - Inter Milan can move into fourth spot with a win or draw at seventh-placed Verona, at least until Fiorentina host Chievo Verona on Sunday (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

- -

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Lille v Nantes (1530)

Ajaccio v En Avant Guingamp

Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Valenciennes

Nice v Bastia

Stade Rennes v Toulouse

Sochaux v FC Lorient

- -

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach

Eintracht Braunschweig v VfL Wolfsburg

Hertha Berlin v Hanover 96

Hoffenheim v Mainz

Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Leaders Bayern Munich host Leverkusen

BERLIN - Runaway leaders Bayern Munich look to extend their winning streak to 17 games when they host Bayer Leverkusen, while Huub Stevens makes his debut as VfB Stuttgart's third coach of the season when they face Werder Bremen (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Vitesse Arnhem v PSV Eindhoven (1745)

ADO Den Haag v Groningen

Heracles Almelo v Roda JC Kerkrade

- - - -

RUGBY

Six Nations

Italy v England (1230)

Wales v Scotland (1445)

France v Ireland (1700)

Ireland, England and France battle for title

LONDON - Ireland, England and France can still win the title going into the final round of matches. Ireland should win it if they beat France in Paris for only the second time in 42 years. If they lose, however, a comprehensive England win in Italy would probably give the crown to Stuart Lancaster's team (RUGBY-NATIONS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 600 words)

- -

Super rugby round five

Lions v Blues, Johannesburg (1300)

Sharks v Reds, Durban (1505)

Brumbies hold out Waratahs for Canberra win

ACT Brumbies held off the resurgent New South Wales Waratahs with a rugged defensive display to run out 28-23 winners in a tight Super Rugby encounter in Canberra.(RUGBY UNION-SUPER/BRUMBIES, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

GOLF

European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Morocco (to 16)

- -

PGA Tour: Tampa Bay Championship (to 16) Palm Harbor

American Robert Garrigus takes a three-shot lead into the third round at the Tampa Bay Championship after shooting a 66 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2330 GMT/7:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells, California, U.S. (to 16)

Federer and Djokovic look for places in Indian Wells final

Switzerland's Roger Federer faces Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov while Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays John Isner of the United States in the men's semi-finals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (TENNIS-INDIAN/, expect first copy by 2300 GMT/7 PM ET, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Paris-Nice, France (to 16)

Tirreno-Adriatico, Italy (to 18)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

NCAA indoor championships, Albuquerque, New Mexico

- - - -

NBA

Knicks try to keep streak going

The surging New York Knicks go for their sixth win in a row and move into the Eastern Conference playoff picture when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Big Apple in one of six games on the NBA schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Bruins go for eighth win in a row

The Boston Bruins bid for their eighth consecutive victory as the Eastern Conference leaders host the Carolina Hurricanes in one of nine games on the schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)