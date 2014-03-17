Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

LONDON - Manchester United will be clutching at the final straw of a sobering season when they attempt to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Greek side Olympiakos and reach the quarter-finals. The final four last-eight places are up for grabs this week, with Zenit St Petersburg and Schalke travelling to Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively facing mission impossible. Chelsea host Galatasaray after the teams drew 1-1 in the first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- -

Mourinho and Mancini look ahead to Bridge battle

LONDON - Rival managers Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini host separate news conferences at Stamford Bridge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last 16 second leg between Chelsea and Galatasaray. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

Djokovic edges Federer in Indian Wells final

Novak Djokovic beat his old rival Roger Federer 3-6 6-3 7-6(3) on Sunday to win a nailbiting BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells. (TENNIS-INDIAN/MEN, moved, 500 words)

- - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Tampa Bay Championship

Australia's Senden wins by one stroke

Veteran Australian John Senden emerged last man standing with two late birdies to win the $5.7 million Tampa Bay Championship by one stroke. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Heat stop the rot with win over Rockets

Ray Allen came off the bench to score 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter where Miami closed the game on a 15-2 run to beat Houston and break out of their malaise. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NHL

Sharp Sharks edge Rangers for sixth win in a row

Goaltender Antti Niemi made 41 saves, including 20 in the first period, to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 1-0 win over the New York Rangers. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), moved, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (moved, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

World Twenty20

Ireland v Zimbabwe, Sylhet, 0930

Netherlands v United Arab Emirates, Sylhet, 1330

Ambitious Ireland take on Zimbabwe while Netherlands meet minnows United Arab Emirates in group B qualifying matches at Sylhet. (CRICKET-WORLD/T20, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

(Asia duty editor: Peter Rutherford)