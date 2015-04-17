Reuters sports schedule at 0610 GMT on Friday:

MOTOR RACING

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir (to 19)

First practice for Sunday's floodlit race

MANAMA - Ferrari aim to take the fight to Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in first practice for Sunday's floodlit race. (MOTOR-RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin)

SOCCER

Ligue 1

Nantes v Olympique Marseille (1830)

Marseille look to stay in title hunt with Nantes trip

PARIS - Fourth-placed Olympique de Marseille, who are now seven points off the pace set by Olympique Lyonnais, hope to revive their slim Ligue 1 title hopes at Nantes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, 300 words)

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1830)

Moenchengladbach aim to tighten grip on third at Frankfurt

BERLIN - Borussia Moenchengladbach hope to strengthen their hold on third place with a win at mid-table Eintracht Frankfurt that would put them a provisional five points clear of Bayer Leverkusen in the race for an automatic Champions League spot. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 300 words)

La Liga

Levante v Espanyol (1845)

Dutch Championship

SC Cambuur v Excelsior (1800)

TENNIS

ATP: Monte Carlo Masters, Monaco (to 19)

Nadal takes on Ferrer in Monte Carlo last eight

MONTE CARLO - Eight-times Monte Carlo Masters champion Rafa Nadal takes on fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the quarter-finals. (TENNIS-MEN/MONTE CARLO (PIX), expect from 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Stage is set for NBA playoffs

We look ahead to the National Basketball Association's postseason with a six-part package consisting of an overall preview, a look at LeBron James' quest to deliver a title to Cleveland, profiles on the Eastern Conference teams, Western Conference teams, a factbox and schedule of first-round games. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Jahmal Corner, 600 words)

SEE ALSO: (NBA-PLAYOFFS/JAMES, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Frank Pingue, 450 words) (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX-EASTERN, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words) (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PENPIX-WESTERN, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words) (NBA-PLAYOFFS/FACTBOX, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words) (NBA-PLAYOFFS/SCHEDULE, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 475 words)

SWIMMING

Phelps set for Arizona backstroke, freestyle

Michael Phelps, back in action after serving a ban for a drunk driving conviction, takes another step in his quest to qualify for the Rio Olympics when he competes in the 100-meter backstroke and 400m freestyle at the Arena Pro Swim Series in Mesa, Arizona. (SWIMMING-PHELPS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 350 words)

Teenager Horton aiming to restore Australia's 1,500 reign

MELBOURNE - Teenager Mack Horton, dubbed Australia's 'Clark Kent' of swimming, made a splash at national trials and will be gunning to restore Australia's dominance in the 1,500 metres freestyle at the world championships in Kazan (SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA/HORTON (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ian Ransom, 700 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Shenzen International, China (to 19)

China's Huang leads by a stroke in Shenzen

China's Huang Wen-yi takes a one-stroke lead into the second round of the European Tour's Shenzhen International as two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson starts four shots behind the leader. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

PGA Tour: RBC Heritage (to 19) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Spieth trails by eight, Every and McDowell share lead

American Matt Every and Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell, the 2013 champion, take a joint one-shot lead into the second round after opening with five-under-par 66s at Harbour Town where newly crowned Masters champion Jordan Spieth is eight shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA, expect by 1930 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 400 words)

LPGA: LOTTE Championship, Hawaii, (to 18)

Korean Kims share halfway lead

South Korean Kim In-kyung said that strong winds created an element of luck in the second round at the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii. (GOLF-LPGA/, moved, 300 words)

CRICKET

West Indies v England, Antigua, first test (to 17)

Ballance century puts England in control

Gary Ballance's fourth test century made up for his miserable World Cup as he spearheaded England's victory bid on the fourth day of the first test. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 1600 GMT/12PM ET, 400 words)

Bangladesh v Pakistan, Dhaka, first ODI

Pakistan start under new captain as Ajmal returns

Azhar Ali returns to the 50-over format after two years as Pakistan's new captain while off-spinner Saeed Ajmal makes a comeback to international cricket with a remodelled bowling action in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/PAKISTAN, expect by 1630 GMT/12:30 PM ET, 300 words)

RUGBY

Super Rugby round 10 (to 18)

Crusaders v Chiefs (0735)

The second half of the Super Rugby season begins with a clash between New Zealand heavyweights the Canterbury Crusaders and Waikato Chiefs in Christchurch. (RUGBY UNION-SUPER/CRUSADERS, expect by 0930 GMT/5:30 AM ET, 300 words)

WTA: Bogota Cup, Colombia (to 19)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Argentina (to 19)

