Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Tuesday:

- - - -

GOLF

40th Ryder Cup

Bubba Watson faces media as countdown continues

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - U.S Masters champion Bubba Watson and team mates, former U.S. Open winner Jim Furyk and former Masters champion Zach Johnson, are among the news conferences as the countdown continues to the start of the Ryder Cup on Friday. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX, TV), expect from 1700 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

- - - -

ASIAN GAMES

Love, eggs and ideas: the keys to North Korean Weightlifting success

INCHEON, South Korea - "Recipe for weightlifting success," by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Take one egg. Add an idea. Break a stone with said egg. Voila. North Korean weightlifters Om Yun Chol and Kim Un Guk faced the media at a news conference on Tuesday that was supposed to focus on their world records and gold medals from the Incheon Asian Games this week. (GAMES-ASIAN/NORTHKOREA-WEIGHTLIFTING (PIX), moved, by Peter Rutherford, 700 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Bundesliga (1800 unless stated)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz

Bayern Munich v SC Paderborn

Werder Bremen v Schalke 04

Hoffenheim v Sport-Club Freiburg

Promoted Paderborn out to defend league lead against Bayern

BERLIN - Minnows Paderborn travel to champions Bayern Munich with the promoted club out to defend their surprise Bundesliga lead against their more illustrious opponents. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2000/4 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

La Liga

Celta Vigo v Deportivo Coruna (2000)

Real Madrid v Elche (1800)

Real looking to confirm improvement at home to Elche

BARCELONA - After Saturday's 8-2 destruction of Deportivo La Coruna, Real Madrid are looking to provide more evidence they have put a stuttering start to La Liga behind them when they host Elche. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 500 words)

- -

Serie A

Empoli v AC Milan (1845)

- -

Ligue 1

Stade de Reims v Olympique de Marseille (1700)

Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1900)

- -

Capital One Cup third round (to 24)

In-form Southampton visit Arsenal

LONDON - In-form Southampton visit Arsenal in the Capital One (League) Cup third round, while Liverpool host second-tier Middlesbrough at Anfield. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/LEAGUE (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Shenzen Open, China (to 27)

WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)

- - - -

CYCLING

UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Yankees' Jeter closing in on end of storied career

NEW YORK - With longtime New York Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter closing in on his retirement at the end of the 2014 Major League Baseball season, we run a five-part package consisting of an overall look at Jeter's career, the future for the ultimate winner of his generation, reactions, a factbox and some of the sporting world's great and not-so-great goodbyes. (BASEBALL-JETER/, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 875 words)

SEE ALSO: (BASEBALL-JETER/FUTURE, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating, 900 words) (BASEBALL-JETER/ (FACTBOX), expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 200 words) (BASEBALL-JETER/REACTIONS, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 375 words) (BASEBALL-GOODBYES/, expect by 2030 GMT/3:30 PM ET, 850 words)

- -

Many teams set for playoff push in final stretch

With six days remaining in Major League Baseball's 2014 regular season, several of the 30 teams in action are battling to secure the remaining postseason berths. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)