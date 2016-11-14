Nov 14 With TV ratings down 14 percent across
all National Football League games this season, the first NFL
weekend since the U.S. presidential election provided a
noticeable uptick for its two big national games on Sunday,
according to Fox and NBC.
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox Inc, said it drew a
17.8 overnight rating, the highest for any NFL game this season,
for its coverage of Sunday's Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers
game.
NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp, said it drew a 14.3
overnight rating, the highest for any prime time NFL game since
the opening weekend of the season, for its coverage of Sunday's
Seattle Seahawks-New England Patriots game.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Alden Bentley)