Reuters sports schedule at 1400 on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

LONDON - Premier League champions Manchester City head to Liverpool without the injured Sergio Aguero but with the hosts also reeling from an opening-day defeat. Arsenal take on bogey side Stoke City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

MADRID - After drawing their opening game at home to Valencia, La Liga champions Real Madrid seek a first win of the season at city rivals Getafe while early leaders Barcelona play at Osasuna and Valencia host promoted Deportivo Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

MILAN - AC Milan, facing an uncertain season after a string of departures, start their Serie A campaign at home to promoted Sampdoria while Inter Milan visit Pescara, last season's Serie B champions. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800, pix, 500 words)

PARIS - Champions Montpellier host Olympique Marseille while Ligue 1 favourites Paris St Germain, also looking for their first win this season, entertain Girondins Bordeaux. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

GOLF

Barclays Classic, Farmingdale, New York

Sergio Garcia bids for back-to-back victories as he takes a two-stroke lead into the final round of the opening event in the lucrative FedExCup playoff series. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 1900, pix, 500 words)

Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Scot Paul Lawrie takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the last event offering Ryder Cup points for European players. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800, 400 words)

TENNIS

NEW YORK - We preview the men's and women's draws at the U.S. Open which begins on Monday, with Roger Federer and Serena Williams looking to add more hardware to their overflowing trophy cabinets. (TENNIS-OPEN/, expect by 1700, by Steve Ginsburg, 500 words)

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

Copy on merit

CYCLING

Lance Armstrong was back on his bike on Saturday, urging his supporters not to cry for him a day after the United States Anti-Doping Agency stripped him of his seven Tour de France titles and banned him for life. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/ASPEN, moved, 500 words)

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Defending champion Levi Leipheimer has the overall lead as the seven-day race concludes with a 15.3-km time trial though the streets of Denver. (CYCLING-US/, 300 words, expect by 0015)

Tour of Spain

BARCELONA - Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez holds the overall lead at the start of the ninth stage, a 196.3-km journey with a short climb near the finish. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

BASEBALL

San Francisco hopes to bounce back when the National League West leader faces the Atlanta Braves who on Saturday ended the five-game winning streak of the Giants. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/, expect by 0400, 250 words)

ATHLETICS

Olympic champion Aries Merritt has his sights on a world record in the 110 metres hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham, England while Britain's double gold medallist Mo Farah runs over two miles. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 1700, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Czech MotoGP, Brno

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo holds pole position after twice setting the lap record. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/POLE, expect by 1500, 200 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Germany

Rally of Germany

World champion Sebastien Loeb is closing in on a ninth victory after finishing Saturday's stages one minute 42.9 seconds ahead of the field. (RALLYING/GERMANY, 150 words)