TENNIS

U.S. Open

NEW YORK - The second round of the U.S. Open gets underway at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, with former champions Maria Sharapova and Kim Clijsters in action as well as first-time hopefuls Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka.

- - - -

PARALYMPICS

Paralympic Games, London (to Sept. 9)

LONDON - The Paralympics, conceived in London in 1948 although not made official until 1960 in Rome, get underway with another spectacular opening ceremony in store.

- -

LONDON - American athletes Kari Miller, sitting volleyball silver medallist four years ago, and Amanda McGrory, a wheelchair athlete who won 5,000 metres gold in Bejing, speak to Reuters about the upcoming London Games.

- -

LONDON - Beijing 100 metres silver medallist Jerome Singleton predicts an epic final at the London Paralympics and some of the best amputee sprinting ever seen.

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

LONDON - Michael Schumacher celebrates his 300th Grand Prix on Sunday but old foe Kimi Raikkonen looks more likely than the seven-times world champion to crown his comeback with a win at their favourite Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

We have also moved a drivers' form sheet and Formula One statistics for the 12th round of the 20 race season.

- - - -

SOCCER

Spanish Super Cup

MADRID - Real Madrid need to record their first win of the season and overturn a 3-2 first-leg deficit if they are to deny arch rivals Barcelona a fourth consecutive Super Cup success.

- -

European Super Cup

MONACO - Chelsea's relationship with the European Super Cup comes full circle on Friday when the winners of the first final at the picturesque Stade Louis II face Atletico Madrid in the last one to be staged there.

- -

English League Cup

Everton v Leyton Orient 1845

On merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

PONTEVEDRA, Spain - The Vuelta a Espana's eleventh stage on Wednesday is the race's one individual time trial, a 39.4km technical and hilly course from Cambados to Pontevedra. Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez is the overall leader.

- - - -

BASEBALL

The visiting San Francisco Giants send Barry Zito to the mound versus the Houston Astros hoping the former Cy Young Award winner can help them widen the gap atop the National League West division.

- - - -

GOLF

American Scott Stallings, who sits 61st in the FedExCup standings, needs a good week at the Deutsche Bank Championship in his home state of Massachusetts to make sure he will advance to the Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, the third of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff events. We preview this week's event in Norton, Massachusetts.