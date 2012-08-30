Reuters sports schedule at 0001 on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

TENNIS

NEW YORK - The second round of the U.S. Open gets underway at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, with former champions Maria Sharapova and Kim Clijsters in action as well as first-time title hopefuls Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka. (TENNIS-OPEN/, expect throughout, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, Simon Cambers and Will Swanton, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

American Scott Stallings, who sits 61st in the FedExCup standings, needs a good week at the Deutsche Bank Championship in his home state of Massachusetts to make sure he will advance to the Sept. 6-9 BMW Championship, the third of the PGA Tour's four lucrative playoff events. We preview this week's event in Norton, Massachusetts. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW), moved, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The visiting San Francisco Giants send Barry Zito to the mound versus the Houston Astros hoping the former Cy Young Award winner can help them widen the gap atop the National League West division. (BASEBALL-GIANTS/, expect by 0315, 250 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Formula One regroups after the August break with the main championship rivals, including Ferrari's overall leader Fernando Alonso, assessing their prospects ahead of Sunday's 12th race of the 20 round season. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, by Alan Baldwin, stories from 1500)

- - - -

CRICKET

LONDON - England captain Andrew Strauss, who oversaw back-to-back Ashes wins over Australia and took the team to the top of the test rankings, announced his retirement from professional cricket on Wednesday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/STRAUSS, moved, by Alison Wildey, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

MADRID - Real Madrid seek a first win of the season at home to Granada, while leaders Barcelona need to pick themselves up from Wednesday's Super Cup defeat when they host Valencia. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW) expect by 1300, by Mark Elkington, 300 words)

- -

European Super Cup

MONACO - Chelsea's relationship with the European Super Cup comes full circle on Friday when the winners of the first final at the picturesque Stade Louis II face Atletico Madrid in the last one to be staged there. (SOCCER-UEFA/SUPERCUP (PREVIEW), moving at 1100, pix, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

MIRADOR DE EZARO, Spain - Stage 12 is a 190.5 kilometre run from Vilagarcia de Arousa to the race's fifth summit finish, at Mirador de Ézaro. Spain's Joaquim Rodríguez is the overall leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA, expect first take by 1830 by Alasdair Fotheringham, 400 words)

- - - -

PARALYMPICS

Paralympic Games, London (to Sept. 9)

LONDON - Wheelchair-bound physicist Stephen Hawking challenged athletes to "look to the stars" on Wednesday as he helped open a record-setting Paralympics that will run for 11 days in near sold-out venues. (PARALYMPICS/, moved, pix, tv, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - American athletes Kari Miller, sitting volleyball silver medallist four years ago, and Amanda McGrory, a wheelchair athlete who won 5,000 metres gold in Bejing, speak to Reuters about the upcoming London Games. (PARALYMPICS-AMERICA/, moved, TV, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words) (Asia Duty Editor: Nick Mulvenney)