OLYMPICS
LONDON - Jamaica's sprinters aim to stay ahead of the pack
on Wednesday as Usain Bolt bids to book a place in the men's 200
metre final and Veronica Campbell-Brown attempts to become the
first woman to win three golds at the distance.
GOLF
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Rory McIlroy says he hopes
to rediscover, at this week's PGA Championship, the 'buzz' of
being in contention for a major title after a season in which
his outstanding early form has not been replicated in the big
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - U.S. Open champion Webb
Simpson, one of three players to win a major with the
controversial long putter in the past year, has already begun
practising with a short putter in anticipation of a possible
TENNIS
Toronto Masters (to 12)
TORONTO - Britain's Andy Murray, fresh off his Olympic
triumph, will play Italian qualifier Flavio Cipolla, while top
seed Novak Djokovic faces Australian Bernard Tomic in
Montreal Cup (to 13)
MONTREAL - Second round action at the Montreal Cup gets
underway with U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur, Czech Petra
Kvitova and Italian Sara Errani among the seeded players in
action.
World number two Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the
Montreal Cup because of a bad stomach virus that has been
bothering the Olympic silver medallist since the London Games,
Tennis Canada said on Wednesday.
