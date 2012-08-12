Reuters sports schedule at 1405 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):
- - - -
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Stephen Kiprotich of Uganda broke away from two
Kenyan rivals to win the men's marathon near Buckingham Palace
on Sunday in front of vast crowds enjoying the climax to 16 days
of Olympic competition and drama. (OLY-WRAP-DAY16/ (WRAPUP 3)
moved with updates to follow, pix, TV, graphics, by Matt Falloon
and Mark Trevelyan, 800 words)
- - - -
We have also filed a separate Olympics schedule at 1400
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Championship (to 12)
KIAWAH ISLAND, South Carolina - Twice winner Vijay Singh of
Fiji, after seven holes, and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy,
after nine, hold a share of the lead at six under par with the
weather-hit third round yet to be completed at Kiawah Island
Golf Resort. Organisers hope to conclude the third and final
rounds on Sunday. Four-times champion Tiger Woods bogeyed three
of the first seven holes to slip five strokes off the pace.
(GOLF-PGA/, expect first story by 1400, pix, by Mark
Lamport-Stokes and Simon Evans, 500 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
Toronto Masters (to 12)
TORONTO - Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face
Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the final of the Toronto Masters.
(TENNIS-MEN/TORONTO, expect by 0230, pix, by Frank Pingue, 400
words)
- -
Montreal Cup
MONTREAL - China's Li Na faces Czech Lucie Safarova while
Dane Caroline Wozniacki battles former Wimbledon champion Pertra
Kvitova in semi-final action at the Montreal Cup.
(TENNIS-WOMEN/MONTREAL, expect by 0230, pix, 400 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets hoping to close
the gap on the National League East-division Washington
Nationals. (BASEBALL-BRAVEs/, expect by 0330, pix, 200 words)
- - -
SOCCER
English Community Shield, Villa Park, Birmingham
Manchester City v Chelsea (1230)
Premier League champions Manchester City meet FA Cup winners
Chelsea in the traditional curtain-raiser of the English season
with the latter having outstripped the former in the transfer
market (SOCCER-ENGLAND/SHIELD, expect by 1500, pix, 400 words)
- -
Ligue 1
Promoted Reims host Olympique Marseille in their season
opener with the visitors looking to start off with a bang after
a dreadful 2011/12 season (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2200, 200
words)
- -
