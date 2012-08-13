Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Monday (times GMT):
OLYMPICS
LONDON - Olympic women's shot put champion Nadzeya Ostapchuk
has been stripped of the gold medal she won at the London Games
a week ago after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

LONDON - Fourteen billion dollars goes a long way: it would
buy three U.S. aircraft carriers or six NASA rover missions to
Mars. British Olympics organisers spent that sum to create a
magical and ambitious wonderland of London venues where fans
were thrilled across a capital whose grime and grandeur alike
got a makeover of global glamour. (OLY-END-REVIEW/2012, moved,

RIO DE JANEIRO - As the calm settled over London's Olympic
Stadium after the closing ceremony on Sunday, the pressure was
mounting in Rio de Janeiro, host of the 2016 summer Games.
(OLYMPICS-RIO/, moving shortly, by Anna Irrera and Paolo Prada,

We have also filed reviews of all the major Olympic sports.

GOLF
CHARLESTON, South Carolina - While Tiger Woods again failed
to add to his career haul of 14 major titles, Northern Ireland's
Rory McIlroy underlined his burgeoning status as the most
exciting young talent in the game by winning his second major
crown by a record eight shots in the PGA Championship at Kiawah
Island. We reflect on McIlroy's likely impact on golf, on and
Island. We reflect on McIlroy's likely impact on golf, on and
off the course.

CHARLESTON, South Carolina - With the top eight automatic
spots already confirmed on the United States Ryder Cup team to
take on Europe next month, captain Davis Love III holds a news
conference to assess his likely options for the four wildcard
selections to round out his 12-man lineup. (GOLF-RYDER/LOVE,

TENNIS
MONTREAL - China's Li Na and former Wimbledon champion Petra
Kvitova clash in the final of the Montreal Cup.

BASEBALL
The New York Yankees host the Texas Rangers in a matchup
featuring a pair of American League division leaders.

