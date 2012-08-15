Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open

MASON, Ohio - Venus Williams showed almost a year after her health scare that she has the stamina needed as she battled for two hours 23 minutes to beat Russia's Maria Kirilenko 6-3 6-7 6-2 at the Cincinnati Open. (TENNIS-WOMEN/CINCINNATI, moved, by Simon Evans, 350 words)

- -

MASON, Ohio - Andy Roddick's U.S. Open preparations took a turn for the worst on Tuesday when he suffered a back injury in a 7-6 6-3 first round defeat by France's Jeremy Chardy at the Cincinnati Open. (TENNIS-MEN/CINCINNATI, moved, by Simon Evans, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The Seattle Mariners rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to stun Tampa Bay 3-2 and snap the Rays' seven-game winning streak. (BASEBALL-MARINERS/, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

SOCCER (selected matches)

Germany v Argentina, Frankfurt

Sweden v Brazil, Stockholm

Belgium v Netherlands, Brussels

France v Uruguay, Le Havre

Italy v England, Berne

Serbia v Ireland, Belgrade

Mexico v United States, Mexico City

We will bring you a wrap on the friendly internationals plus individual match coverage on selected games. (SOCCER-FRIENDLY/WRAPUP 1, pix, by Mark Meadows, 600 words)

- - - -

GOLF

U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, who skipped the British Open in July due to the birth of his second child, aims to rebound from a missed cut at last week's PGA Championship when he launches his title defence in Thursday's opening round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. We preview the PGA Tour event at Sedgefield Country Club. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 1900, 400 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

The Rugby Championship

LONDON - Argentina's much ignored national rugby team finally get their wish this weekend after the best part of a decade of lobbying, pleading and negotiating to join rugby's elite in regular competition. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/PREVIEW, moving at 0800, by Tom Bartlett, 800 words)

- -

LONDON - Finally getting the opportunity to play regular competition against top tier nations would be "tough" but equally as rewarding, according to former Argentina captain Agustin Pichot. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/INTERVIEW, moving at 0800, by Tom Bartlett, 500 words)

We will also be moving a factbox on the tournament

- - - -

CYCLING

San Sebastian Classic

Copy on merit

