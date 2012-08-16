Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

CRICKET

England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)

LONDON - England, who must win the third and final test against South Africa at Lord's to retain their world top ranking, made early inroads on the opening morning with four cheap wickets. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)

U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson launches his title defence in Thursday's opening round at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina where he and many of his rivals have one eye firmly fixed on the lucrative FedExCup playoffs starting next week. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)

MASON, Ohio - World number one Roger Federer takes on 19-year-old Australian Bernard Tomic while the Williams sisters are both in action in the women's competition. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/, expect first copy by 2100, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Right-hander Homer Bailey (10-7), who netted his first win since July 20 on Friday in Chicago, shoots for his 11th victory of the season when the National League Central-leading Cincinnati Reds host the New York Mets. (BASEBALL-REDS/, expect by 0300, pix, 350 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

The Rugby Championship

The expanded southern hemisphere international rugby tournament kicks off this weekend with Australia hosting world champions New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday before Argentina enter the fray with a tough start against South Africa in Cape Town. We have previewed both matches. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/, moved) (London desk editor John Mehaffey)