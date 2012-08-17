Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)

MASON, Ohio - World number one Roger Federer takes on American tenth-seed Mardy Fish in their quarter-final while Olympic gold medal winner Serena Williams faces in-form fifth-seed German Angelique Kerber. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/PIX 400 words, by Simon Evans, expect first copy 2000 GMT)

- -

MANACOR, Spain - Rafa Nadal speaks to Reuters Television about the injury that forced him to pull out of the U.S. Open. (TENNIS-NADAL/, expect by 1600, pix, TV, by Carlos Herrera, 400 words)

- -

WASHINGTON - Melanie Oudin, the darling of the 2009 U.S. Open after reaching the quarter-finals as a wide-eyed 17-year-old, insists she is on the road back after a slew of first-round setbacks saw her ranking plummet from 31 to 370. (TENNIS-OUDIN/ (FEATURE), expect by 1800, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 900 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)

Swede Carl Pettersson takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina where American David Mathis and South African Tim Clark are a shot back. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)

LONDON - England captain Andrew Strauss fell to the last ball before lunch against South Africa. Strauss, playing his 100th test, was bowled by Morne Morkel for 20 after England had dismissed South Africa for 309 in their first innings. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, moved with further updates to follow, by Richard Sydenham, 500 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Stockholm

STOCKHOLM - Eleven Olympic champions, including 400 metres gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross of the United States, will be on show (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, pix, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

We will bring you all the latest team and injury news across the major European leagues ahead of the opening weekends of the Premier League and La Liga seasons. (SOCCER-COUNTRY/ (ROUNDUP), expect by 1200, by Justin Palmer, Mark Elkington and Brian Homewood, 400 words each)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Japanese All-Star Yu Darvish, with just one win in his last four starts, looks to find his form when he takes the mound for the Texas Rangers against the host Toronto Blue Jays. (BASEBALL-RANGERS/, expect by 0230, pix, 250 words) (Asia desk editor: Ian Ransom; +61392861447)