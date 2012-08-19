Reuters sports schedule at 1200 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Wigan Athletic v Chelsea (1230)

Manchester City v Southampton (1500)

LONDON - Manchester City begin their title defence at home to promoted Southampton while European champions Chelsea are ready to unleash new wing wonder Eden Hazard at Wigan. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1430, pix, by Mark Meadows, 500 words)

- -

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao v Real Betis (1700)

Real Madrid v Valencia (1700)

Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1900)

Levante v Atletico Madrid (2100)

MADRID - Real Madrid start their title defence against new-look Valencia at the Bernabeu while Tito Vilanova makes his official debut as Barcelona coach against Real Sociedad at the Nou Camp. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

- -

Ligue 1

Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Rennes (1500)

Olympique Marseille v Sochaux (1500)

Ajaccio v Paris St Germain (1900)

PARIS - Paris St Germain bid to recover from last weekend's shaky draw with Lorient when they travel to Corsica's AC Ajaccio but big new signings Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva are set to miss out (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 1700, pix, 300 words)

- -

German Cup first round (1330 unless stated)

FC Hennef 05 v TSV 1860 Munich(II) (1230)

FC Noettingen v Hanover 96 (1230)

Karlsruhe SC(III) v Hamburg SV (1230)

TSV Havelse(IV) v Nuremberg (1230)

Wormatia Worms(IV) v Hertha Berlin(II) (1230)

Saarbrucken(III) v Schalke 04 (1400)

Arminia Bielefeld(III) v SC Paderborn(II) (1400)

Erzgebirge Aue(II) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1400)

Preussen Muenster(III) v Werder Bremen (1400)

VfR Aalen(II) v FC Ingolstadt 04(II) (1400)

Hansa Rostock(III) v Kaiserslautern(II) (1630)

Wacker Burghausen(III) v Fortuna Duesseldorf (1630)

Rossbach/Verscheid v Mainz (1830)

Copy on merit

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open (to 19)

MASON, Ohio - The top two men in the world - Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic face each other in the men's final, their last match before the U.S. Open while China's Li Na takes on Germany's Angelique Kerber in the women's final. (TENNIS-CINCINNATI/, expect first copy by 2000, pix, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship (to 19)

Spain's Sergio is one clear of American youngster Bud Cauley and South African Tim Clark as he searches for a first victory on the PGA Tour in four years which would book him a place in the European team for next month's Ryder Cup. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v South Africa, third test, Lord's, London (1000)

LONDON - South Africa resume on 145-3 with a lead of 139 over England in the third and final test at Lord's with the visitors chasing a victory that would wrap up the series and see them leapfrog the hosts at the top of the world rankings. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, pix, by Richard Sydenham, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

VIANA, Spain - Spaniard Jonathan Castroviejo is the overall leader as the Tour of Spain enters the second stage - a hilly 181.4km trek from Pamplona to Viana likely to end in a bunch sprint. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, pix, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The struggling Boston Red Sox won for just the fourth time in 11 games at the New York Yankees on Saturday and look for a morale boosting repeat in the third of their three-game series on Sunday. The Yankees won Friday's opener in the Bronx. (BASEBALL-SOX/, expect by 0330, 250 words)

- - - -

MOTORCYCLING

Indianapolis Moto GP

Spain's Dani Pedrosa has pole position ahead of compatriot Jorge Lorenzo and Italy's Andrea Dovizioso after a crash-filled qualifying which left former world champion Nicky Hayden ruled out of the race.