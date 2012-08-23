Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

- - - -

SOCCER

Spanish Super Cup

BARCELONA - New Barcelona coach Tito Vilanova leads his side out for the first 'Clasico' of the new season when Real Madrid visit for the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup. (SOCCER-SPAIN/SUPERCUP, expect by 2230, pix, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

- -

MADRID - The dispute over broadcasting rights that almost saw the start to La Liga delayed last week may have been partially resolved, but the resulting muddle of kickoff times is causing indignation among clubs and fans. (SOCCER-SPAIN/(PREVIEW), expect by 1000, by Mark Elkington, 500 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Barclays Classic, Farmingdale, New York (to 26)

We continue our build-up to this week's Barclays tournament in Farmingdale, New York - the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events. PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy and FedExCup points leader Tiger Woods are among those scheduled to hold news conferences ahead of Thursday's opening round. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2300, pix, 400 words)

- -

LOS ANGELES - Close team bonds have not always been a hallmark for the United States at past Ryder Cups but that could change in a big way at this year's edition, according to European vice captain Thomas Bjorn. (GOLF-RYDER/BJORN (INTERVIEW), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 500 words)

- -

European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland (to 26)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts begins his quest for an automatic berth on the European Ryder Cup team when he tees off in round one of the Johnnie Walker Championship needing a top two finish to secure his spot. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700, 500 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

ASPEN, Colorado - American Tom Danielson captured the third and longest stage of the USA Pro Challenge on Wednesday while compatriot Christian Vande Velde Moved into the overall lead.(CYCLING-US/, expect by 0001, 300 words)

- -

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

JACA-FUERTE DE RAPITAN, Spain - Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez heads the Vuelta a Espana into the sixth stage, a 175.4km trek from Tarazona that finishes on the short but tricky summit on the Jaca-Fuerte de Rapitan climb. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1630, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

AUCKLAND - Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper, dubbed 'Public Enemy Number One' in his native New Zealand, makes his long-awaited return to the Wallabies for their must-win Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA, moved, 350 words)

- -

AUCKLAND - Australia flyhalf Quade Cooper ratcheted up the pressure on himself and his team as they began their final preparations for their Rugby Championship clash with New Zealand on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND (PREVIEW), expect by 0700, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The Los Angeles Dodgers host their rival San Francisco Giants in the hotly-anticipated conclusion of a three-game set featuring two teams locked neck and neck for the National League West division crown. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0630, 250 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

- - - -

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, first test, Hyderabad (to 27)

HYDERABAD, India - India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of their two-test series against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Thursday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect throughout, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League: Lausanne, Switzerland

Olympic champion Usain Bolt runs in the 200 metres while fellow Jamaican Yohan Blake, second to Bolt over both the 200 and 100 at the London Games, competes in the 100 in Switzerland. Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce runs in the women's 100. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Germany (to 26)

France's Sebastien Loeb, chasing his ninth successive world championship with five rounds remaining, has a commanding overall lead in the standings over Finland's Mirko Hirvonen as the circuit heads to Germany. (RALLYING/GERMANY, 300 words)

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)