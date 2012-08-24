Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
- - - -
CYCLING
Seven-times Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong said on
Thursday he would no longer fight doping charges by the U.S.
Anti-Doping Agency, which said it would strip him of his titles
and ban him from competitive cycling. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/DOPING
moved with updates to follow, pix, graphic, by Dan Whitcomb, 500
words)
- -
Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)
ALCANIZ, Spain - Spaniard Joaquim holds the overall lead at
the start of the seventh stage, 164.4 kms from Huesca and
finishing in Alcañiz. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by
Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
- -
USA Pro Challenge, Colorado (to 26)
American Christian Vande Velde leads the way going into the
156-km fourth stage which opens with a steep climb and ends with
an ascent to the ski resort finish of Beaver Creek.
(CYCLING-US/, expect by 0015, 300 words)
- - - -
GOLF
PGA Tour: Barclays Classic, (to 26)
FARMINGDALE, New York - Tiger Woods overshadowed playing
partner Rory McIlroy while Padriag Harrington stole the
limelight by taking overall command in Thursday's first round of
the Barclays tournament. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, 400 words)
- - - -
TENNIS
NEW YORK - Andy Murray's hopes for a maiden grand slam at
the U.S. Open may require him to beat world number one Roger
Federer for a second time in five weeks after the duo were
placed in the same half of the draw. (TENNIS-OPEN/DRAW, moved,
Simon Cambers, 400 words)
- -
WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)
Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)
ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)
Copy on merit
- - - -
BASEBALL
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto seeks his Major League
-leading 17th win of the season when he takes the mound against
the host Philadelphia Phillies. (BASEBALL-REDS/, expect by 0230,
250 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
India v New Zealand, 1st test, second day, Hyderabad (to 27)
HYDERABAD, India - India resume their first innings on 307
for five in the first test against New Zealand with debutant
Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 119. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, pix, 300
words)
- - - -
RUGBY
Rugby Championship
New Zealand v Australia
AUCKLAND - World champions New Zealand and Australia
complete their final preparations ahead of their Rugby
Championship clash at Eden Park, with the heat firmly on the
Wallabies who must win to keep alive any chances of regaining
the Bledisloe Cup. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND, expect by 0800,
pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)
- -
BUENOS AIRIES - Argentina's chances of a first victory in
the Rugby Championship at home to South Africa in Mendoza on
Saturday have taken a dramatic turn for the worse with the loss
through injury of flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez.
(RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP,ARGENTINA, expect by 0800, pix, by Rex
Gowar, 500 words)
(Duty Editor: Peter Rutherford, Asia Sports Desk)