Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

- - - -

CYCLING

Seven-times Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong said on Thursday he would no longer fight doping charges by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which said it would strip him of his titles and ban him from competitive cycling. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/DOPING moved with updates to follow, pix, graphic, by Dan Whitcomb, 500 words)

- -

Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)

ALCANIZ, Spain - Spaniard Joaquim holds the overall lead at the start of the seventh stage, 164.4 kms from Huesca and finishing in Alcañiz. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- -

USA Pro Challenge, Colorado (to 26)

American Christian Vande Velde leads the way going into the 156-km fourth stage which opens with a steep climb and ends with an ascent to the ski resort finish of Beaver Creek. (CYCLING-US/, expect by 0015, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Barclays Classic, (to 26)

FARMINGDALE, New York - Tiger Woods overshadowed playing partner Rory McIlroy while Padriag Harrington stole the limelight by taking overall command in Thursday's first round of the Barclays tournament. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

NEW YORK - Andy Murray's hopes for a maiden grand slam at the U.S. Open may require him to beat world number one Roger Federer for a second time in five weeks after the duo were placed in the same half of the draw. (TENNIS-OPEN/DRAW, moved, Simon Cambers, 400 words)

- -

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

Copy on merit

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto seeks his Major League -leading 17th win of the season when he takes the mound against the host Philadelphia Phillies. (BASEBALL-REDS/, expect by 0230, 250 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

India v New Zealand, 1st test, second day, Hyderabad (to 27)

HYDERABAD, India - India resume their first innings on 307 for five in the first test against New Zealand with debutant Cheteshwar Pujara unbeaten on 119. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, pix, 300 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

New Zealand v Australia

AUCKLAND - World champions New Zealand and Australia complete their final preparations ahead of their Rugby Championship clash at Eden Park, with the heat firmly on the Wallabies who must win to keep alive any chances of regaining the Bledisloe Cup. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND, expect by 0800, pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

- -

BUENOS AIRIES - Argentina's chances of a first victory in the Rugby Championship at home to South Africa in Mendoza on Saturday have taken a dramatic turn for the worse with the loss through injury of flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP,ARGENTINA, expect by 0800, pix, by Rex Gowar, 500 words) (Duty Editor: Peter Rutherford, Asia Sports Desk)