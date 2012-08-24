Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

CYCLING

LOS ANGELES - Seven-times Tour de France champion Lance Armstrong said he would no longer fight doping charges by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency which then announced it would strip him of his titles and ban him from competitive cycling.(CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/DOPING (UPDATE 2), pix, tv, graphics, by Dan Whitcomb)

- -

Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)

ALCANIZ, Spain - Spaniard Joaquim holds the overall lead at the start of the seventh stage, 164.4 kms from Huesca and finishing in Alcañiz. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect first take by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

- - - -

GOLF

Barclays tournament (to 26)

Farmingdale, New York

Irishman Padraig Harrington will take a one-shot lead into Friday's second round at Bethpage Black after opening with a sizzling seven-under-par 64 in the first of the PGA Tour's four FedExCup playoff events. World number three Tiger Woods carded a 68 and top-ranked Rory McIlroy a 69. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 1900, pix, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

The American League East-leading New York Yankees look to pad their lead atop the standing when ace CC Sabathia returns from the disabled list looking to hand his former team, the host Cleveland Indians, a ninth consecutive loss. (BASEBALL-YANKEEs/, expect by 0215, pix, 250 words)

- -

WASHINGTON - Strikeout specialist Stephen Strasburg and crafty southpaw Gio Gonzalez garner most the headlines but soft spoken Jordan Zimmermann is one of the chief reasons the Washington Nationals have baseball's best record. (BASEBALL-NATIONALS/ZIMMERMANN, expect by 1630, pix, by Steve Ginsburg, 700 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

HYDERABAD - India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha cut through New Zealand's top half to put the hosts in firm control of the opening test at the close of the second day on Friday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND, moved, pix, 470 words)

- -

DUBAI - Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive Hamid Shinwari has appealed to cricket's leading teams to offer greater support so their remarkable rise can continue. (CRICKET-AFGHANISTAN/SHINWARI, moved, by Brian Murgatroyd, 490 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

Copy on merit

