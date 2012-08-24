Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):
CYCLING
LOS ANGELES - Seven-times Tour de France champion Lance
Armstrong said he would no longer fight doping charges by the
U.S. Anti-Doping Agency which then announced it would strip him
of his titles and ban him from competitive
cycling.
by Dan Whitcomb)
- -
Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)
ALCANIZ, Spain - Spaniard Joaquim holds the overall lead at
the start of the seventh stage, 164.4 kms from Huesca and
finishing in Alcañiz.
1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
- - - -
GOLF
Barclays tournament (to 26)
Farmingdale, New York
Irishman Padraig Harrington will take a one-shot lead into
Friday's second round at Bethpage Black after opening with a
sizzling seven-under-par 64 in the first of the PGA Tour's four
FedExCup playoff events. World number three Tiger Woods carded a
68 and top-ranked Rory McIlroy a 69.
lead by 1900, pix, 500 words)
- - - -
BASEBALL
The American League East-leading New York Yankees look to
pad their lead atop the standing when ace CC Sabathia returns
from the disabled list looking to hand his former team, the host
Cleveland Indians, a ninth consecutive loss.
expect by 0215, pix, 250 words)
- -
WASHINGTON - Strikeout specialist Stephen Strasburg and
crafty southpaw Gio Gonzalez garner most the headlines but soft
spoken Jordan Zimmermann is one of the chief reasons the
Washington Nationals have baseball's best record.
(BASEBALL-NATIONALS/ZIMMERMANN, expect by 1630, pix, by Steve
Ginsburg, 700 words)
Ginsburg, 700 words)
- - - -
CRICKET
HYDERABAD - India spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Pragyan
Ojha cut through New Zealand's top half to put the hosts in firm
control of the opening test at the close of the second day on
Friday.
- -
DUBAI - Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief executive
Hamid Shinwari has appealed to cricket's leading teams to offer
greater support so their remarkable rise can continue.
(CRICKET-AFGHANISTAN/SHINWARI, moved, by Brian Murgatroyd, 490
words)
words)
- - - -
TENNIS
WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)
Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)
ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)
