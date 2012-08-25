Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):
CYCLING
Lance Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de
France wins and handed a lifetime ban by the United States
Anti-Doping Agency, but he remained defiant as supporters
rallied around the American cyclist. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/DOPING
moved
USA Pro Challenge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Tyler Farrar of the United
States claimed his second stage as compatriot Tejay van Garderen
moved
Tour of Spain, (to Sept. 9)
COLLADA DE LA GALLINA, Andorra - The Vuelta eighth stage on
features the race's fourth summit finish, running from Lleida in
Spain to the Collada de la Gallina climb in Andorra. Spain's
Joaquim Rodriguez is the overall leader. (CYCLING-VUELTA/,
expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)
SOCCER
Premier League
Swansea City v West Ham United (1145)
Aston Villa v Everton (1400)
Manchester United v Fulham (1400)
Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Southampton v Wigan Athletic (1400)
Sunderland v Reading (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Chelsea v Newcastle United (1630)
LONDON - Robin van Persie hopes for his first Manchester
United start after their opening defeat at Everton while
European champions Chelsea go for a third straight win against
Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark
Meadows, 500 words)
La Liga
Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700)
Espanyol v Real Zaragoza (1900)
Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1900)
Malaga v Real Mallorca (2100)
MADRID - Malaga, who have made a bright start to the season
despite institutional woes, look to make it three wins out of
three in all competitions when they host Real Mallorca.
(SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2330, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)
Serie A
Fiorentina v Udinese (1600)
Juventus v Parma (1845)
ROME - Serie A gets under way under a usual cloud with
champions Juventus hosting Parma without coach Antonio Conte,
who has been banned for 10 months for not reporting match-fixing
(SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, by Terry Daley, 400 words)
Bundesliga
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1330)
FC Augsburg v Fortuna Duesseldorf (1330)
Greuther Fuerth v Bayern Munich (1330)
Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1330)
Freiburg v Mainz (1330)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)
VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1845)
BERLIN - Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga campaign
with a visit to promoted Greuther Fuerth, one of seven games
being played Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1600, pix,
300 words)
Ligue 1
Nice v Lille (1500)
AS Nancy v Toulouse (1800)
ES Troyes AC v FC Lorient (1800)
Stade Rennes v Bastia (1800)
Stade de Reims v Sochaux (1800)
Valenciennes v Ajaccio (1800)
PARIS - Bastia, who were promoted from Ligue 2 last May,
could climb to the top spot after three games if they win at
Stade Rennes (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100, pix, by Gregory
Blachier, 400 words)
RUGBY
Rugby Championship
New Zealand v Australia, Auckland (0735)
Argentina v South Africa, Mendoza (1910)
AUCKLAND - A desperate Australia side have turned to the
enigmatic Quade Cooper to help spark their attack as the
Wallabies attempt to ensure their challenge for the Bledisloe
Cup goes to a deciding match in October when they face the world
champion All Blacks at Eden Park. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND,
expect by 1000, pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)
GOLF
Barclays tournament (to 26)
Farmingdale, New York
Nick Watney and Sergio Garcia moved into a tie for the lead
in Friday's second round of the Barclays tournament in
Farmingdale as Tiger Woods battled back pain to lurk just three
shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, 400 words)
European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles,
Scotland (to 26)
GLENEAGLES, Scotland - English pair Mark Foster and Richard
Finch shrugged off disappointing seasons to share the lead at
the start of the third round (GOLF EUROPEAN/, expect by 1930,
400 words)
BASEBALL
Nick Swisher had a productive night with the bat and CC
Sabathia made an impressive return from injury as the New York
Yankees beat Cleveland 3-1 to hand the Indians a ninth
consecutive loss. (BASEBALL-YANKEES/, moved, pix, 350 words)
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close in on the National
League West-leading San Francisco Giants when they host the
slumping Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0730, pix,
250 words)
WASHINGTON - Strikeout specialist Stephen Strasburg and
crafty southpaw Gio Gonzalez garner the most headlines but soft
spoken Jordan Zimmermann is one of the chief reasons the
Washington Nationals have baseball's best record.
(BASEBALL-NATIONALS/ZIMMERMANN (FEATURE), moved, pix, by Steve
Ginsburg, 700 words)
CRICKET
HYDERABAD - Hosts India are in firm control of the opening
test heading into the third day after spinners Ravichandran
Ashwin and Pragyan Ojha cut through New Zealand's top half on
Friday. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, expect by 1500, pix, 400 words)
MOTORCYCLING
Czech MotoGP, Brno (to 26)
With Casey Stoner and Nicky Hayden missing out through
injury, qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix could be even
simpler for championship leader Jorge Lorenzo.
(MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/POLE, expect by 1500, 200 words)
RALLYING
Perennial world champion Sebastien Loeb is yet again in
charge heading into the second day. (RALLYING/GERMANY, expect by
1800, 150 words)
TENNIS
WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)
Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)
ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)
Copy on merit
