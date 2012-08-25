Reuters sports schedule at 1400 GMT on Saturday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Swansea City v West Ham United (1145)

Aston Villa v Everton (1400)

Manchester United v Fulham (1400)

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers (1400)

Southampton v Wigan Athletic (1400)

Sunderland v Reading (1400)

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1400)

Chelsea v Newcastle United (1630)

LONDON - Robin van Persie hopes for his first Manchester United start after their opening defeat at Everton while European champions Chelsea go for a third straight win against Newcastle. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mark Meadows, 500 words)

La Liga

Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700)

Espanyol v Real Zaragoza (1900)

Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (1900)

Malaga v Real Mallorca (2100)

MADRID - Malaga, who have made a bright start to the season despite institutional woes, look to make it three wins out of three in all competitions when they host Real Mallorca. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 2330, pix, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Serie A

Fiorentina v Udinese (1600)

Juventus v Parma (1845)

ROME - Serie A gets underway under the usual cloud with champions Juventus hosting Parma without coach Antonio Conte who has been banned for 10 months for not reporting match-fixing. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 2200, pix, by Terry Daley, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Hoffenheim (1330)

FC Augsburg v Fortuna Duesseldorf (1330)

Greuther Fuerth v Bayern Munich (1330)

Hamburg SV v Nuremberg (1330)

Freiburg v Mainz (1330)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1630)

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg (1845)

BERLIN - Bayern Munich kick off their Bundesliga campaign with a visit to promoted Greuther Fuerth, one of seven games being played on Saturday. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 1600, pix, 300 words)

Ligue 1

Nice v Lille (1500)

AS Nancy v Toulouse (1800)

ES Troyes AC v FC Lorient (1800)

Stade Rennes v Bastia (1800)

Stade de Reims v Sochaux (1800)

Valenciennes v Ajaccio (1800)

PARIS - Bastia, who were promoted in May, could climb to the top spot after three games if they win at Stade Rennes. (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

CYCLING

LONDON - Cycling has long been mired in doping controversy but there had been signs that authorities were winning their fight against drugs before Lance Armstrong's fall from grace reopened all the old wounds. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/FUTURE, moved, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Tejay van Garderen holds the lead heading into the sixth and penultimate stage. (CYCLING-US/, 300 words, expect by 0030)

Tour of Spain (to Sept. 9)

COLLADA DE LA GALLINA, Andorra - Spain's Joaquim Rodriguez is setting the pace ahead of the eighth stage which features the fourth summit finish of the race. (CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

TENNIS

NEW YORK - We continue our build-up to the U.S. Open with several top players, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, holding news conferences. (TENNIS-OPEN/, expect first lead by 1800, pix, by Steve Ginsburg and Simon Cambers, 400 words)

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

Copy on merit

GOLF

Barclays Classic (to 26), Farmingdale, New York

Nick Watney and Sergio Garcia share the lead going into the third round while Tiger Woods, battling against back pain, lurks three shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/, expect first lead by 1900, pix, 500 words)

European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland (to 26)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - English pair Mark Foster and Richard Finch are in a tie for the lead going into the third round of the last Ryder Cup points-counting event for European players. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800, 400 words)

RUGBY

Rugby Championship

Argentina v South Africa, Mendoza (1910)

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's chances of a first victory in the competition have not been helped by the loss of flyhalf Juan Martin Hernandez through injury. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA, 400 words, expect by 2100)

CRICKET

HYDERABAD - India are in complete control of the first test after forcing New Zealand to follow-on during a third day curtailed by bad weather. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Czech MotoGP, Brno (to 26)

With Casey Stoner and Nicky Hayden missing through injury, qualifying for the Czech Grand Prix could be even simpler for championship leader Jorge Lorenzo. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/POLE, expect by 1500, 200 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Germany (to 26)

Perennial world champion Sebastien Loeb is yet again in charge heading into the second day. (RALLYING/GERMANY, expect by 1800, 150 words)

BASEBALL

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close in on the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants when they host the slumping Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0530, pix, 250 words)

