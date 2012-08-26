` Reuters sports schedule at 0600 on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

English Premier League

Stoke City v Arsenal (1230)

Liverpool v Manchester City (1500)

LONDON - Champions Manchester City head to Liverpool without the injured Sergio Aguero but with the hosts reeling from an opening league defeat. Arsenal meet bogey side Stoke. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1900, pix, by Mike Collett, 500 words)

MADRID - After drawing their opening game at home to Valencia, champions Real Madrid seek a first win of the season at city rivals Getafe, while early leaders Barcelona play at Osasuna and Valencia host promoted Deportivo Coruna. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1900, pix, by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

MILAN - AC Milan, facing an uncertain season after a string of departurnes, start their Serie A campaign at home to promoted Sampdoria while Inter Milan visit Pescara, last season's Serie B champions. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1800, pix, 500 words)

PARIS - Champions Montpellier host Olympique Marseille while Ligue 1 favorites Paris St Germain, also looking for their first win this season, entertain Girondins Bordeaux (SOCCER-FRANCE/, expect by 2100, pix, by Gregory Blachier, 400 words)

CYCLING

Lance Armstrong was back on his bike on Saturday, urging his supporters not to cry for him a day after the United States Anti-Doping Agency stripped his seven Tour de France titles and ban him for life. (CYCLING-ARMSTRONG/ASPEN, moved, 500 words)

USA Pro Challenge (to 26)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Rory Sutherland of Australia rode to a solo uphill stage win while title holder Levi Leipheimer of the United States moved into the race lead with a fourth-place finish at the USA Pro Challenge. (CYCLING-US/, moved, 300 words)

Tour of Spain

BARCELONA - Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez holds the overall lead at the start of the ninth stage, 196.3 kms long with a short climb near the finish. CYCLING-VUELTA/, expect by 1830, by Alasdair Fotheringham, 350 words)

TENNIS

NEW YORK - We continue our build-up to the U.S. Open with several top players, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, holding news conferences. (TENNIS-OPEN/, expect by 1800, pix, by Steve Ginsburg and Simon Cambers, 400 words)

WTA: New Haven Open, Connecticut (to 26)

Texas Open, Dallas (to 26)

ATP: Winston-Salem Open (to 26)

BASEBALL

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to close in on the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants when they host the slumping Miami Marlins. (BASEBALL-DODGERS/, expect by 0730, pix, 250 words)

GOLF

Barclays Classic (to 26), Farmingdale, New York

Sergio Garcia is on track for consecutive victories after the Spaniard took the outright lead at the Barclays tournament on Saturday, while Tiger Woods faltered slightly but remained inside the top 10. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, pix, 500 words)

European Tour: Johnnie Walker Championship, Gleneagles, Scotland (to 26)

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Scot Paul Lawrie holds a one-shot lead at the start of the fourth round of the last event offering Ryder Cup points for European players. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1800, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Olympic champion Aries Merritt has his sights on a world record in the 110 metres hurdles at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting, while Britain's double gold medallist Mo Farah runs over two miles. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, expect by 1700, 400 words)

CRICKET

HYDERABAD - New Zealand have an uphill struggle to save the first test against India when they resume their second innings on the fourth day after being forced to follow on. (CRICKET-ZEALAND/, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

Czech MotoGP, Brno

Championship leader Jorge Lorenzo holds pole position after twice setting the lap record. (MOTORCYCLING-PRIX/POLE, expect by 1500, 200 words)

RALLYING

Rally of Germany

World champion Sebastien Loeb is closing in on a ninth victory after finishing Saturday's stages one minute 42.9 seconds ahead of the field. (RALLYING/GERMANY, 150 words)