ISTANBUL Jan 12 Turkish Alpine skier Asl Nemutlu was killed following a training crash on Thursday in eastern province Erzurum, the state-run Anatolia agency reported.

Nemutlu, an 18-year-old member of Turkey's national Alpine skiing team, was practising on a slope at an Erzurum ski center on Thursday morning when she fell and broke her neck.

Members of the Alpine skiing team were on the mountain to train for the Turkey Youth Ski Championship, which will be held Jan. 14-15.

One of Nemutlu's skis came loose while she was skiing down a slope, causing her to fall and skid for a number of meters before finally coming to a halt.

Nemutlu was rushed to a local hospital but could not be saved.

