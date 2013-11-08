Nov 8 World sports diary from Nov. 9 - 16 (all times GMT) - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9 SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Aston Villa v Cardiff City Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion Crystal Palace v Everton Liverpool v Fulham Southampton v Hull City Norwich City v West Ham United (1730) La Liga Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1500) Getafe v Elche (1700) Athletic Bilbao v Levante (1900) Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2100) Serie A Catania v Udinese (1700) Inter Milan v Livorno (1945) Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated) Paris St Germain v Nice (1600) Bastia v Stade Rennes En Avant Guingamp v Lille FC Lorient v Stade de Reims Toulouse v Ajaccio Valenciennes v Montpellier HSC Bundesliga (1430 unless stated) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund Borussia Moenchengladbach v Nuremberg (1730) Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated) Roda JC Kerkrade v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1745) Heracles Almelo v Groningen Vitesse Arnhem v Utrecht ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur (1945) RUGBY International matches France v New Zealand (2000) Italy v Australia (1400) England v Argentina (1430) Scotland v Japan (1430) Wales v South Africa (1730) Ireland v Samoa (1745) TENNIS ATP: World Tour finals, London (to 11) WTA: Taipei Open (to 10) CRICKET India v West Indies first test, Kolkata (to 10) GOLF PGA Tour: McGladrey Classic, Sea Island, Georgia (to 10) European Tour: Turkish Open, Antalya (to 10) MOTORCYCLING MotoGP: Valencia, Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (to 10) - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10 SOCCER Premier League Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1200) Sunderland v Manchester City (1405) Manchester United v Arsenal (1610) Swansea City v Stoke City (1610) La Liga Espanyol v Sevilla (1100) Valencia v Real Valladolid (1600) Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1800) Real Betis v Barcelona (2000) Serie A (1400 unless stated) Genoa v Verona (1130) AS Roma v Sassuolo Atalanta Bergamo v Bologna Cagliari v Torino Chievo Verona v AC Milan Parma v Lazio Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1945) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Ligue 1 Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1300) Olympique Marseille v Sochaux (1600) St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000) Bundesliga Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430) Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart (1630) Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated) PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1130) NAC Breda v PSV Eindhoven NEC Nijmegen v Ajax Amsterdam Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar (1530) CRICKET Sri Lanka v New Zealand first ODI, Hambantota NFL Week ten Philadelphia v Green Bay Jacksonville v Tennessee Buffalo v Pittsburgh Oakland v New York Giants St Louis v Indianapolis Seattle v Atlanta Cincinnati v Baltimore Detroit v Chicago Carolina v San Francisco Houston v Arizona Denver v San Diego Dallas v New Orleans - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 CRICKET Pakistan v South Africa fifth ODI, Sharjah NFL Week ten Miami v Tampa Bay - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 CRICKET Sri Lanka v New Zealand second ODI, Hambantota BADMINTON BWF Li Ning China Open Super Series Premier, Shanghai (to 17) BWF Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open Super Series, Kowloon (to 24) - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying matches (playoffs) Mexico v New Zealand Jordan v Uruguay CRICKET Pakistan v South Africa first T20I, Dubai New South Wales v England, Sydney (to 16) - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 SOCCER European Championships U21 Qualifying GOLF European Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (to 17) CRICKET India v West Indies second test, Mumbai (to 18) NFL Week eleven Indianapolis v Tennessee RALLYING Rally of Great Britain (to 17) - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying matches (playoffs) (1945 unless stated) Portugal v Sweden Ukraine v France Greece v Romania Iceland v Croatia (2000) Asian Cup qualifying matches MOTOR RACING Formula One: United States Grand Prix, Austin (to 17) TENNIS Davis Cup World Group final (to 17) CRICKET Afghanistan v Netherlands ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier, Sharjah Pakistan v South Africa second T20I, Dubai - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying matches (playoffs) Nigeria v Ethiopia Senegal v Ivory Coast RUGBY International matches England v New Zealand Italy v Fiji France v Tonga Wales v Argentina Ireland v Australia CRICKET Sri Lanka v New Zealand third ODI, Dambulla ICC World Twenty20 Qualifers Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah Canada v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (Reporting by Caroline Helly)