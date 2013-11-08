Nov 8 World sports diary from Nov. 9 - 16 (all
times GMT)
- - - -
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
SOCCER
Premier League (1500 unless stated)
Aston Villa v Cardiff City
Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion
Crystal Palace v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Southampton v Hull City
Norwich City v West Ham United (1730)
La Liga
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1500)
Getafe v Elche (1700)
Athletic Bilbao v Levante (1900)
Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2100)
Serie A
Catania v Udinese (1700)
Inter Milan v Livorno (1945)
Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)
Paris St Germain v Nice (1600)
Bastia v Stade Rennes
En Avant Guingamp v Lille
FC Lorient v Stade de Reims
Toulouse v Ajaccio
Valenciennes v Montpellier HSC
Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)
Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Hamburg SV
Bayern Munich v FC Augsburg
Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen
VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Nuremberg (1730)
Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)
Roda JC Kerkrade v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer (1745)
Heracles Almelo v Groningen
Vitesse Arnhem v Utrecht
ADO Den Haag v SC Cambuur (1945)
RUGBY
International matches
France v New Zealand (2000)
Italy v Australia (1400)
England v Argentina (1430)
Scotland v Japan (1430)
Wales v South Africa (1730)
Ireland v Samoa (1745)
TENNIS
ATP: World Tour finals, London (to 11)
WTA: Taipei Open (to 10)
CRICKET
India v West Indies first test, Kolkata (to 10)
GOLF
PGA Tour: McGladrey Classic, Sea Island, Georgia (to 10)
European Tour: Turkish Open, Antalya (to 10)
MOTORCYCLING
MotoGP: Valencia, Ricardo Tormo-Valencia (to 10)
- - - -
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10
SOCCER
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1200)
Sunderland v Manchester City (1405)
Manchester United v Arsenal (1610)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1610)
La Liga
Espanyol v Sevilla (1100)
Valencia v Real Valladolid (1600)
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1800)
Real Betis v Barcelona (2000)
Serie A (1400 unless stated)
Genoa v Verona (1130)
AS Roma v Sassuolo
Atalanta Bergamo v Bologna
Cagliari v Torino
Chievo Verona v AC Milan
Parma v Lazio
Fiorentina v Sampdoria (1945)
Juventus v Napoli (1945)
Ligue 1
Girondins Bordeaux v Nantes (1300)
Olympique Marseille v Sochaux (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)
Bundesliga
Mainz v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430)
Freiburg v VfB Stuttgart (1630)
Dutch Championship (1330 unless stated)
PEC Zwolle v Twente Enschede (1130)
NAC Breda v PSV Eindhoven
NEC Nijmegen v Ajax Amsterdam
Feyenoord v AZ Alkmaar (1530)
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v New Zealand first ODI, Hambantota
NFL
Week ten
Philadelphia v Green Bay
Jacksonville v Tennessee
Buffalo v Pittsburgh
Oakland v New York Giants
St Louis v Indianapolis
Seattle v Atlanta
Cincinnati v Baltimore
Detroit v Chicago
Carolina v San Francisco
Houston v Arizona
Denver v San Diego
Dallas v New Orleans
- - - -
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11
CRICKET
Pakistan v South Africa fifth ODI, Sharjah
NFL
Week ten
Miami v Tampa Bay
- - - -
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v New Zealand second ODI, Hambantota
BADMINTON
BWF Li Ning China Open Super Series Premier, Shanghai (to
17)
BWF Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open Super Series, Kowloon (to
24)
- - - -
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
SOCCER
2014 World Cup qualifying matches (playoffs)
Mexico v New Zealand
Jordan v Uruguay
CRICKET
Pakistan v South Africa first T20I, Dubai
New South Wales v England, Sydney (to 16)
- - - -
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14
SOCCER
European Championships U21 Qualifying
GOLF
European Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (to 17)
CRICKET
India v West Indies second test, Mumbai (to 18)
NFL
Week eleven
Indianapolis v Tennessee
RALLYING
Rally of Great Britain (to 17)
- - - -
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
SOCCER
2014 World Cup qualifying matches (playoffs) (1945 unless
stated)
Portugal v Sweden
Ukraine v France
Greece v Romania
Iceland v Croatia (2000)
Asian Cup qualifying matches
MOTOR RACING
Formula One: United States Grand Prix, Austin (to 17)
TENNIS
Davis Cup World Group final (to 17)
CRICKET
Afghanistan v Netherlands ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier,
Sharjah
Pakistan v South Africa second T20I, Dubai
- - - -
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16
SOCCER
2014 World Cup qualifying matches (playoffs)
Nigeria v Ethiopia
Senegal v Ivory Coast
RUGBY
International matches
England v New Zealand
Italy v Fiji
France v Tonga
Wales v Argentina
Ireland v Australia
CRICKET
Sri Lanka v New Zealand third ODI, Dambulla
ICC World Twenty20 Qualifers
Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah
Canada v Ireland, Abu Dhabi
(Reporting by Caroline Helly)