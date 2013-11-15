Nov 16 World sports diary from Nov. 16 - 23 (all times GMT) - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying playoffs Nigeria v Ethiopia (1500) Senegal v Ivory Coast (1900) International Friendlies Argentina v Ecuador (0100) Equatorial Guinea v Spain (2100) Uganda v Rwanda Japan v Netherlands (1215) Wales v Finland (1800) RUGBY International matches England v New Zealand (1430) Italy v Fiji (1400) France v Tonga (1700) Wales v Argentina (1430) Ireland v Australia (1745) CRICKET India v West Indies second test, Mumbai (to 18) Sri Lanka v New Zealand third ODI, Dambulla New South Wales XI v England final day, Sydney ICC World Twenty20 Qualifers: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah Canada v Ireland, Abu Dhabi BADMINTON BWF Li Ning China Open Super Series Premier, Shanghai (to 17) BWF Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open Super Series, Kowloon (to 24) GOLF European Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (to 17) RALLYING Rally of Great Britain (to 17) MOTOR RACING Formula One: United States Grand Prix, Austin (to 17) TENNIS Davis Cup World Group final (to 17) - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 SOCCER International Friendlies Brazil v Honduras (0300) Luxembourg v Montenegro (1730) RUGBY International matches Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield (1500) NFL Week eleven New York Jets v Buffalo Atlanta v Tampa Bay Detroit v Pittsburgh Washington v Philadelphia Arizona v Jacksonville Oakland v Houston Baltimore v Chicago Cleveland v Cincinnati San Diego v Miami Green Bay v New York Giants Minnesota v Seattle San Francisco v New Orleans Kansas City v Denver - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SOCCER International Friendlies Moldova v Lithuania (1700) Italy v Nigeria (1945) NFL Week eleven New England v Carolina - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying playoffs Romania v Greece (1900) Croatia v Iceland (1915) Sweden v Portugal (1945) France v Ukraine (2000) Asian Cup qualifying matches International Friendlies Argentina v Bosnia (0130) Australia v Costa Rica (0830) Russia v South Korea (1400 Turkey v Belarus (1600) Slovenia v Canada (1700) Liechtenstein v Estonia (1800) Malta v Faroe Islands (1800) Austria v USA (1900) Norway v Scotland (1900) Slovakia v Gibraltar (1900) South Africa v Spain (1900) Netherlands v Colombia (1930) Poland v Republic of Ireland (1945) Belgium v Japan (2000) England v Germany (2000) CRICKET ICC World Twenty20 Qualifer - Kenya v Scotland, Dubai Sri Lanka v New Zealand first T20I, Palllekele - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 SOCCER International Friendlies Brazil v Chile (0200) Honduras v Ecuador (0200) CRICKET South Africa v Pakistan first T20I, Johannesburg - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 CRICKET Australia v England, first test, Brisbane (to 25) Sri Lanka v New Zealand second T20I, Pallekele India v West Indies first ODI, Kochi GOLF European Tour: South African Open Championship, Gauteng (to 24) ISPS HANDA World cup, Melbourne (to 24) NFL Week twelve New Orleans v Atlanta - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 SOCCER La Liga Real Valladolid v Osasuna (2000) Ligue 1 Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1930) Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1930) MOTOR RACING Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo (to 24) CRICKET ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier - Netherlands v Scotland, Dubai South Africa v Pakistan second T20I, Cape Town RUGBY Wales v Tonga, Millennium Stadium (1930) - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Everton v Liverpool (1245) Arsenal v Southampton Fulham v Swansea City Hull City v Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Norwich City Stoke City v Sunderland West Ham United v Chelsea (1730) La Liga Barcelona v Granada CF (1500) Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700) Almeria v Real Madrid (1900) Atletico Madrid v Getafe (2100) Serie A (1945 unless stated) Verona v Chievo Verona (1700) AC Milan v Genoa Napoli v Parma Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated) Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1600) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient Sochaux v Bastia Montpellier HSC v En Avant Guingamp Olympique Lyon v Valenciennes Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux Bundesliga (1430 unless stated) Nuremberg v VfL Wolfsburg Eintracht Braunschweig v Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04 FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1730) Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated) PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen (1745) AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade SC Cambuur v NEC Nijmegen Ajax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo (1945) RUGBY Italy v Argentina (1400) France v South Africa (2000) Scotland v Australia (1800) RUGBY LEAGUE Rugby League World Cup semi finals, Wembley CRICKET ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier - Kenya v Netherlands, Dubai (Reporting by Caroline Helly)