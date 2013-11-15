Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Nov 16 World sports diary from Nov. 16 - 23 (all times GMT) - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying playoffs Nigeria v Ethiopia (1500) Senegal v Ivory Coast (1900) International Friendlies Argentina v Ecuador (0100) Equatorial Guinea v Spain (2100) Uganda v Rwanda Japan v Netherlands (1215) Wales v Finland (1800) RUGBY International matches England v New Zealand (1430) Italy v Fiji (1400) France v Tonga (1700) Wales v Argentina (1430) Ireland v Australia (1745) CRICKET India v West Indies second test, Mumbai (to 18) Sri Lanka v New Zealand third ODI, Dambulla New South Wales XI v England final day, Sydney ICC World Twenty20 Qualifers: Afghanistan v Scotland, Sharjah Canada v Ireland, Abu Dhabi BADMINTON BWF Li Ning China Open Super Series Premier, Shanghai (to 17) BWF Yonex-Sunrise Hong Kong Open Super Series, Kowloon (to 24) GOLF European Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai (to 17) RALLYING Rally of Great Britain (to 17) MOTOR RACING Formula One: United States Grand Prix, Austin (to 17) TENNIS Davis Cup World Group final (to 17) - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17 SOCCER International Friendlies Brazil v Honduras (0300) Luxembourg v Montenegro (1730) RUGBY International matches Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield (1500) NFL Week eleven New York Jets v Buffalo Atlanta v Tampa Bay Detroit v Pittsburgh Washington v Philadelphia Arizona v Jacksonville Oakland v Houston Baltimore v Chicago Cleveland v Cincinnati San Diego v Miami Green Bay v New York Giants Minnesota v Seattle San Francisco v New Orleans Kansas City v Denver - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 SOCCER International Friendlies Moldova v Lithuania (1700) Italy v Nigeria (1945) NFL Week eleven New England v Carolina - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 SOCCER 2014 World Cup qualifying playoffs Romania v Greece (1900) Croatia v Iceland (1915) Sweden v Portugal (1945) France v Ukraine (2000) Asian Cup qualifying matches International Friendlies Argentina v Bosnia (0130) Australia v Costa Rica (0830) Russia v South Korea (1400 Turkey v Belarus (1600) Slovenia v Canada (1700) Liechtenstein v Estonia (1800) Malta v Faroe Islands (1800) Austria v USA (1900) Norway v Scotland (1900) Slovakia v Gibraltar (1900) South Africa v Spain (1900) Netherlands v Colombia (1930) Poland v Republic of Ireland (1945) Belgium v Japan (2000) England v Germany (2000) CRICKET ICC World Twenty20 Qualifer - Kenya v Scotland, Dubai Sri Lanka v New Zealand first T20I, Palllekele - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 SOCCER International Friendlies Brazil v Chile (0200) Honduras v Ecuador (0200) CRICKET South Africa v Pakistan first T20I, Johannesburg - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 CRICKET Australia v England, first test, Brisbane (to 25) Sri Lanka v New Zealand second T20I, Pallekele India v West Indies first ODI, Kochi GOLF European Tour: South African Open Championship, Gauteng (to 24) ISPS HANDA World cup, Melbourne (to 24) NFL Week twelve New Orleans v Atlanta - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22 SOCCER La Liga Real Valladolid v Osasuna (2000) Ligue 1 Ajaccio v Olympique Marseille (1930) Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1930) MOTOR RACING Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo (to 24) CRICKET ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier - Netherlands v Scotland, Dubai South Africa v Pakistan second T20I, Cape Town RUGBY Wales v Tonga, Millennium Stadium (1930) - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 SOCCER Premier League (1500 unless stated) Everton v Liverpool (1245) Arsenal v Southampton Fulham v Swansea City Hull City v Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Norwich City Stoke City v Sunderland West Ham United v Chelsea (1730) La Liga Barcelona v Granada CF (1500) Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo (1700) Almeria v Real Madrid (1900) Atletico Madrid v Getafe (2100) Serie A (1945 unless stated) Verona v Chievo Verona (1700) AC Milan v Genoa Napoli v Parma Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated) Stade de Reims v Paris St Germain (1600) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v FC Lorient Sochaux v Bastia Montpellier HSC v En Avant Guingamp Olympique Lyon v Valenciennes Stade Rennes v Girondins Bordeaux Bundesliga (1430 unless stated) Nuremberg v VfL Wolfsburg Eintracht Braunschweig v Freiburg Eintracht Frankfurt v Schalke 04 FC Augsburg v Hoffenheim Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1730) Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated) PSV Eindhoven v Heerenveen (1745) AZ Alkmaar v Roda JC Kerkrade SC Cambuur v NEC Nijmegen Ajax Amsterdam v Heracles Almelo (1945) RUGBY Italy v Argentina (1400) France v South Africa (2000) Scotland v Australia (1800) RUGBY LEAGUE Rugby League World Cup semi finals, Wembley CRICKET ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier - Kenya v Netherlands, Dubai (Reporting by Caroline Helly)
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.