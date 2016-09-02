By Sarah Young
| LONDON, Sept 2
LONDON, Sept 2 Vilified retailer Sports Direct
takes another step in its attempted rehabilitation next
week when it hosts members of the public and the media at its
headquarters in northern England, slated for working conditions
akin to a Victorian workhouse.
The 450-store sportswear chain, known for discount offers
such as mens' polo shirts priced at 5.50 pounds ($7.33), has
been condemned by politicians for effectively paying workers
less than the minimum wage and by shareholders for poor
corporate governance.
In a u-turn of its previous closed-door attitude, the group
which also owns brands such as Lonsdale and Dunlop said last
week it would invite non-shareholders to an open day on Sept. 7
to coincide with its annual shareholders' meeting (AGM), access
to which has traditionally been restricted.
Attendees will be permitted to observe the AGM before being
allowed to question the board, of which billionaire founder Mike
Ashley, also owner of Newcastle United soccer club, is a member,
then touring the site at Shirebrook in Derbyshire.
The Shirebrook warehouse was slammed in a report by British
lawmakers which said its working practises were closer to that
of a Victorian workhouse than a reputable retailer.
The poor publicity has already prompted a company response
and in August thousands of Sports Direct workers were told they
would receive back pay totalling 1 million pounds ($1.3 million
after their wages fell short of the legal minimum.
Some investors in the chain, in which Ashley owns 55
percent, have rebuked its management and called on the board to
launch a further independent review of the way it is run.
Yet an open day in itself is unlikely to appease the
investors, given its shares languish 43 percent down this year,
a drop which has wiped hundreds of millions of pounds off the
value of Ashley's holding.
Investors have called for a review of board oversight,
related party transactions and potential conflicts of interest,
employment practices, acquisition strategy, oversight of
supplier relationships and the management of stores.
Voting at the AGM will give them the chance to express their
frustrations with the company, which has issued two profit
warnings this year, most recently in March.
Shares in the firm also plunged after Britain voted to leave
the EU, dragged down by the collapse in the value of the pound
against the dollar and the fact Sports Direct had not hedged its
currency for such an outcome.
Legal & General, Sports Direct's 11th largest
shareholder, has already said it will oppose the re-election of
Chairman Keith Hellawell as well as the other non-executive
directors.
Sports Direct is also due to publish next week a report on
working practices following an internal investigation.
($1 = 0.7492 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)