LONDON Aug 18 Britain's Sports Direct
said on Thursday its board would face an "external evaluation"
later this financial year after revelations about working
practices at its main warehouse sparked criticism of the firm's
corporate governance.
Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder and majority owner of
the sportswear retailer, has come in for heavy criticism this
year from senior politicians and unions after a newspaper
investigation revealed some workers received less than the
minimum wage.
Thousands of workers are set to receive back pay totalling
about 1 million pounds ($1.31 million), union Unite said on
Monday.
The group said in a brief statement on Thursday that "an
external evaluation of the board is planned for later this
financial year".
An independent report on working practices being carried out
by the law firm RPC will be published in the week beginning
Sept. 5.
Sports Direct, a mainstay of Britain's shopping streets
offering low-priced sports goods through 450 stores, has had a
torrid year so far, issuing three profit warnings and losing its
place in Britain's FTSE 100 index of leading shares.
British lawmakers in July said Ashley should be held
accountable for what they called "appalling" working conditions
and practices at the retailer's shops and warehouse, saying the
environment was closer to that of a Victorian workhouse than a
modern, reputable retailer.
Ashley, who is executive deputy chairman of Sports Direct
and owns 55 percent of its equity, told a business committee in
parliament in June that the firm may have got too big for him to
control but pledged to improve the working conditions.
Britain's Institute of Directors, a body that represents
business leaders and promotes high standards in the boardroom,
has said problems at Sports Direct are fundamentally about weak
corporate governance.
($1 = 0.7608 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Susan Thomas)