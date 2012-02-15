* Q3 profit up 10 pct
* Company certain of reaching underlying EBITDA target
* Will review final dividend
Feb 15 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct International said third-quarter
profit rose 10 percent on strong online sales and that it
expected to achieve its full-year EBITDA target.
The company, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites stores
as well as brands including Slazenger, Lonsdale and Dunlop, said
third-quarter profit was 184.4 million pounds ($288.9 million),
up from 167.3 million, a year ago.
Total sales jumped 9 percent to 453.8 million pounds for the
quarter ended Jan. 22.
Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club
owner Mike Ashley, said it was confident of reaching full-year
underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) target of 215 million pounds, before
charges related to a bonus scheme.
The company will also review its final dividend at the end
of its fiscal year due to strong results, it said.