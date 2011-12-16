* Sports Direct says won't bid for Blacks Leisure

* Blacks Leisure shares down 17 pct

* Sports Direct shares up 10.4 pct

By James Davey

LONDON, Dec 16 The crisis at British outdoor goods retailer Blacks Leisure ratcheted up on Friday after Sports Direct, the UK's No. 1 sporting goods retailer and Blacks' largest shareholder, decided against throwing the company a lifeline.

Shares in Blacks Leisure slumped 17 percent after Sports Direct, which is controlled by Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, said that having mulled a cash offer it had decided not to bid.

"After careful consideration, notwithstanding that Sports Direct remains a committed and supportive shareholder of Blacks Leisure, Sports Direct has decided not to proceed with an offer for Blacks Leisure," it said.

Sports Direct, which on Thursday posted a 2 percent rise in underlying first-half earnings, owns 22.5 percent of Blacks Leisure's equity.

Blacks Leisure, which sells walking boots, camping equipment and ski jackets from 306 Blacks Outdoor and Millets stores, employing 3,500 staff, put itself up for sale earlier this month, two weeks after issuing the latest in a raft of profit warnings.

It warned investors the value of their shares could be wiped out in any deal, given its indebtedness of 36 million pounds.

It said on Tuesday that Sports Direct's expression of interest was one "amongst a number of others". On Friday it merely noted Sports Direct's statement.

However, analysts fear for Blacks Leisure's future. Some believe administration after Christmas is inevitable and expect Sports Direct to pick up the assets it wants from any administrator.

Shares in Blacks Leisure, which have lost 94 percent of their value over the last year, were down 0.38 pence at 1.875 pence at 0950 GMT, valuing the business at just 1.57 million pounds.

Shares in Sports Direct were up 10.4 percent at 209.4 pence, valuing the business at 1.21 billion pounds.