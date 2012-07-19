* Underlying pretax profit 162.1 mln stg vs 135.5 mln stg
* Group sales 13 pct up to 1.84 bln stg
LONDON, July 19 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct posted a strong rise in full year
profit boosted by buoyant online sales, which helped it win
market share from rivals.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Newcastle United soccer
club owner Mike Ashley, on Thursday said its underlying pretax
profit rose 17.3 percent to 162.1 million pounds ($253.24
million) in the 53 weeks to April 29.
That compares with analysts' consensus forecast of 160
million pounds and 135.5 million pounds in the 2010-11 year.
Sports Direct, which owns Sports World and Lillywhites
stores as well as brands including Slazenger and Dunlop, said
sales rose 13 percent to 1.84 billion pounds in the period.
Online sales rose 82 percent during the year and now
represents 11.6 percent of its retail sales, the firm said.
Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 240.5 million pounds meant that,
subject to shareholder approval in September, Ashley will be
granted eight million shares that vest in 2018 if performance
criteria are met over the next three years.
The company said because it exceeded annual EBITDA targets
many of its staff would be awarded shares next month as part of
a bonus scheme.
"Trading since the period end has remained in line with
management's expectations where increased investment in margin
has been funded by stronger retail sales," chief executive Dave
Forsey said in a statement.
"In spite of the low expectations surrounding England's
participation in Euro 2012 and the unseasonal weather our core
divisions are performing well."
With consumers' disposable incomes being squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures
many British retailers are still struggling.
Sports Direct has, however, coped well in the economic
downturn, benefiting from its value offer, a growing internet
presence, a highly motivated staff due to the lucrative bonus
scheme, European expansion and the woes of UK rivals JJB Sports
and Blacks Leisure.
Shares in the group, over two thirds of which are owned by
Ashley, have risen 39 percent in 2012.
The stock closed at 294.7 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
business at 1.77 billion pounds.