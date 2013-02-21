LONDON Feb 21 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct posted a 23 percent profit rise
in its Christmas quarter and said it was certain of hitting its
full-year target.
The group, which owns Sports Direct.com and Lillywhites
stores as well as brands like Slazenger and Dunlop, said on
Thursday that gross profit for the 13 weeks to Jan. 27, its
fiscal third quarter, grew 22.7 percent to 244.8 million pounds
($374.6 million).
Total sales in the period rose 21.1 percent to 589.5 million
pounds.
While many British retailers have struggled as consumers
grapple with rising prices and muted wage growth, heavy
discounter Sports Direct has coped well, benefiting from the
woes of its rivals, a growing internet presence, highly
motivated staff due to a lucrative bonus scheme and European
expansion.
The group is targeting underlying EBITDA (earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for 2013 of 270
million pounds, before a charge for bonus share schemes.
Last December the firm said it wanted to grant its
billionaire founder Mike Ashley 10 million shares if performance
targets were met. The group said it would put the revised payout
proposal to shareholders in early 2013, but made no reference to
it on Thursday.
Shares in Sports Direct closed at 416 pence on Wednesday, up
43 percent on a year ago, valuing the firm at around 2.49
billion pounds.