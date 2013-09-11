China's SAIC Motor to buy factory in India from General Motors
BEIJING, April 5 China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it had signed a formal agreement to buy a General Motors Co factory in India.
LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct posted an 18.2 percent rise in first quarter sales on Wednesday, sustaining a strong performance that is set to lift it into the UK's leading share index.
The firm, controlled by billionaire Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, said trading in the 13 weeks to July 28 had been ahead of its expectations with group sales of 613.3 million pounds ($964 million) versus 519 million a year earlier.
Gross profit increased 23.2 percent to 260.1 million pounds with quarterly retail sales that were up 14.5 percent.
Later on Wednesday the company is set to be promoted to the FTSE 100 share index after its share price jumped to all-time highs following a 40 percent surge in profit in July.
* Said on Tuesday that newco Ticket Holding acquired a 75.4 pct stake in co's share capital
DUBAI, April 5 Emirates airline said on Wednesday it would start lending first and business class passengers tablets in response to the U.S. ban on most personal electronic devices from passenger cabins of United States-bound flights.